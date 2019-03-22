Friday, March 22, 2019Back to
PUBG Mobile reportedly claims the life of boy who played the game straight for 45 days

The boy had been constantly playing PUBG for the last 45 days and had suffered serious neck pain.

tech2 News StaffMar 22, 2019 16:50:14 IST

PUBG addiction has evolved from being reckless to downright life-threatening. Many have called for a ban on the game and several cities Gujarat have already banned the game and arrested people for playing it. Now it seems that the game has reportedly taken a life of a child who was addicted to the game.

PUBG ban.

As per a report, thehansindia, it would appear that A 20-year-old youngster hailing from Jagitial died while playing PUBG. The report says that the boy had been constantly playing the game for the last 45 days and had suffered serious neck pain. The boy was taken to a hospital in Hyderabad where he succumbed. There is no further proof of this story as of now.

In more recent news two young men who were apparently engrossed in playing online game PUBG died after they were mowed down by a train in Maharashtra's Hingoli, police said on 17 March.

The incident happened yesterday evening at a bypass in Hingoli. Police said Nagesh Gore (24) and Swapnil Annapurne (22) were playing PUBG near the railway tracks. They were run over the Hyderabad-Ajmer train.

https://www.thehansindia.com/telangana/youth-dies-while-playing-video-game-in-jagitial-514235

 

