Thursday, January 02, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

PUBG Mobile leads in-game app spending on mobile on Christmas Day in 2019

About 76 percent of the total spending on mobile of around $210 million came from the Games category.


tech2 News StaffJan 02, 2020 17:17:47 IST

Christmas Day sales figures of 2019 are out and as expected, the numbers have gone up. Globally, mobile app spending touched $277 million, growing from 11 percent compared to 2018.

PUBG Mobile leads in-game app spending on mobile on Christmas Day in 2019

PUBG Mobile.

Mobile analyst firm Sensor Tower has released a report stating various spending estimates across the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. In the mobile app stores, the 'Games' category pulled in most of the revenue and PUBG Mobile alone brought $8.5 million that saw a massive rise in spending from $1.6 million on Christmas 2018.

Spendings on Christmas amounted to five percent of the total revenue generated through the month of December on mobile. The report stated that December 2019 brought $5.1 billion in revenue globally, an eight percent jump from December 2018’s figure of $4.7 billion.

For Christmas, a total of $210 million was spent on games that was 76 percent of the total mobile spending. It saw a growth of 11.3 percent from $249 million on Christmas in 2018.

Between the App Store and Play Store, the former brought 70 percent of the spending at $193 million with a growth of 16 percent from 2018. Whereas the Play Store grew by 2.7 percent, bringing in $84 million in 2019 on the same day.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile will reportedly get drones similar to Call of Duty: Mobile

Dec 19, 2019
PUBG Mobile will reportedly get drones similar to Call of Duty: Mobile
PUBG Mobile update 0.16.5 leaked details suggest Season 11 is coming soon

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile update 0.16.5 leaked details suggest Season 11 is coming soon

Dec 31, 2019

science

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019