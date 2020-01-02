tech2 News Staff

Christmas Day sales figures of 2019 are out and as expected, the numbers have gone up. Globally, mobile app spending touched $277 million, growing from 11 percent compared to 2018.

Mobile analyst firm Sensor Tower has released a report stating various spending estimates across the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. In the mobile app stores, the 'Games' category pulled in most of the revenue and PUBG Mobile alone brought $8.5 million that saw a massive rise in spending from $1.6 million on Christmas 2018.

Spendings on Christmas amounted to five percent of the total revenue generated through the month of December on mobile. The report stated that December 2019 brought $5.1 billion in revenue globally, an eight percent jump from December 2018’s figure of $4.7 billion.

For Christmas, a total of $210 million was spent on games that was 76 percent of the total mobile spending. It saw a growth of 11.3 percent from $249 million on Christmas in 2018.

Between the App Store and Play Store, the former brought 70 percent of the spending at $193 million with a growth of 16 percent from 2018. Whereas the Play Store grew by 2.7 percent, bringing in $84 million in 2019 on the same day.

