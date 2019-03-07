tech2 News Staff

PUBG Mobile India Series, which is a tournament held for all the professional PUBG Mobile teams in the country has reached the finale. The Oppo sponsored event started a while back in Janury and the finals are now going to be held in Hyderabad on 10 March.

As per Tencent, there were about 400,000 games across in-game and online qualifiers which featured top PUBG Mobile clans. Out of the massive 2,000 team selected for playoffs, now only 20 remain.

“With India Series 2019, we set out with the objective of making esports accessible to all segments of the PUBG MOBILE fanbase by keeping it open-to-all. After launching India Series in January, we received a massive 575,000 registrations who played 400,000 games across 4 rounds, out of which the top 80 have made it to the finals." said Aneesh Aravind, General Manager, Tencent Games, India.

The finals promise a chance to walk away with Rs 30,00,000 for the team ranking first, Rs 10,00,000 for second and Rs 5,00,000 for third.

Apart from that, there are several other cash prizes for valor and talent. Each category has a reward of Rs 50,000 each.

The Exterminators – Awarded to the team with maximum kills

The Healers – Awarded to the team with the highest number of revives

The Redeemer – Awarded to the player with highest amount of health restored

The Lone Ranger – Awarded to the player with the maximum survival time

The Rampage Freak – Awarded to the player for the maximum number of kills in one game.

For those who want to catch the action live, there are free limited passes to attend the Grand Finals can be availed at www.pubgmobile.in later in the week. PUBG Mobile's official YouTube channel and Facebook channel will have a live stream starting from 1 PM on 10 March. Winner Winner Chicken Dinner!

