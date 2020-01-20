Monday, January 20, 2020Back to
PUBG Mobile: A 25-year-old suffers brain stroke while playing the game, dies

He suffered an intracerebral hemorrhage and was rushed to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.


tech2 News StaffJan 20, 2020 11:15:42 IST

A 25-year-old man who suffered a brain stroke while playing PUBG on Thursday in Pune, Maharashtra, died on Saturday, police said.

Harshal Memane, a resident of Shindewadi in Pimpri Chinchwad, had suffered intracerebral hemorrhage and was rushed to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, said a Dehu Road police station official.

PUBG Mobile update 0.16.5 Domination Mode. Image: PUBG Mobile

Intracerebral hemorrhage is a life-threatening type of stroke caused by bleeding within the brain tissue.

"It seems the stroke occurred because the victim was over-excited while playing online game PUBG. The post-mortem report has stated intracerebral bleeding with brain tissue necrosis as the cause of death," he added.

Notably, even though Memane suffered a brain stroke while playing the game, it hasn't been proved if the game caused the same.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is an online multiplayer game created by a South Korean company and experts have claimed it adversely affects the behaviour of those addicted to it.

With inputs from PTI.

