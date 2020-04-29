FP Trending

PUBG Mobile has introduced a new ‘Lucky Money Tree’ event that started yesterday and will continue till 2 May. It offers players a chance to win multiple prizes, including an iPhone 11 Pro every day.

In this event, gamers have to shake a ‘Lucky Money Tree’ to win exciting prizes.

According to an article in the Hindustan Times, the first ‘shake’ is free. Players just need to log into their PUBG Mobile account, which allows them one chance at shaking the tree. For subsequent chances, players need to pick a mission and complete it. Once a mission is successfully completed, players get a go at the Lucky Money Tree again.

Participate in in game events and win amazing rewards! #pubgmobile pic.twitter.com/8BR8wWdaU1 — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMOBILE_IN) April 28, 2020



This is not the first time the company is giving away physical prizes rather than in-game rewards. In January, it came up with the ‘Prosperous Spring’ event where players stood a chance to win Apple AirPods and Amazon Gift Cards, among other prizes.

The company has recently announced that its PUBG Mobile version 0.18.0 update will be unveiled on 7 May. The announcement was made on 27 April on Twitter. PUBG informed its users of the new update, sharing a video which showed a vending machine in an old abandoned warehouse.

