PUBG a 'Demon In Every House' says Goa IT minister; calls for lawful restriction

Goa IT Minister Rohan Khaunte said that a law was required to keep a check on students playing PUBG.

Press Trust of India Feb 11, 2019 10:34:00 IST

Goa IT Minister Rohan Khaunte said today that a law was required to keep a check on online game "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds", popularly called PUBG. He even referred to the game as a "demon in every house" and that the students were neglecting their studies because if it.

A gamer plays PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG). Reuters

"I am not aware of states banning PUBG but some law has to be made to ensure there is a restriction on it in Goa," he said. M Khaunte added that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar should take a call on such a ban.

In January this year, the Gujarat state education department had issued circular directing district primary education officers (DPEOs) to take necessary steps to enforce a ban on the game in primary schools.

PUBG is a battle game developed by a South Korean firm and is a best-seller in the online gaming market.

