Tuesday, May 25, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

pTron Bassbuds Sports with up to 32 hours of battery-life launched at Rs 999

The earbuds are available in three shades namely Inspiring Yellow, Blooming Blue, and the Classic Black.


FP TrendingMay 25, 2021 15:27:15 IST

pTron has announced the launch of Bassbuds Sports, True Wireless Earbud on Monday, 24 May. Speaking about the launch, the founder and CEO of pTron Ameen Khwaja said that the company has been aggressive in the TWS earbuds for the past two years, introducing break-through products. According to the company, the Bassbuds Sports earbuds are essentially made for bikers and runners and they will be able to withstand rigorous activities. Bassbuds Sports has a playtime of over 32 hours.

ptron earbuds

pTron Bassbuds Sports

Bassbuds Sports has a secure dual-lock function. Athletes using these earbuds with removable stability ear-hooks will be able to work to the best of their ability. Bassbuds Sports also provide a quick connection to the voice assistant. The audio controls present on the earbuds are volume control, call, track,  solo bud use, and dual mics.

Bassbuds Sports is available online on Amazon India and is priced at Rs 999. The earbuds are available in three shades namely Inspiring Yellow, Blooming Blue, and the Classic Black. It has a USB-C fast charge with Bluetooth 5.1. The durability-tested earbuds also have IPX4 waterproof rating.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

pTron

pTron Bassbuds, BassBuds Lite, Bass Buds Pro, BassBuds Elite to sell at a 'special price' at Amazon Great Indian sale

Oct 17, 2020
pTron Bassbuds, BassBuds Lite, Bass Buds Pro, BassBuds Elite to sell at a 'special price' at Amazon Great Indian sale
True Wireless Earbuds under Rs 2,000: Redmi Earbuds S, pTron Bassbuds Urban Review Snapshots

TWS Earbuds Review

True Wireless Earbuds under Rs 2,000: Redmi Earbuds S, pTron Bassbuds Urban Review Snapshots

Sep 03, 2020

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021