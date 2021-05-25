FP Trending

pTron has announced the launch of Bassbuds Sports, True Wireless Earbud on Monday, 24 May. Speaking about the launch, the founder and CEO of pTron Ameen Khwaja said that the company has been aggressive in the TWS earbuds for the past two years, introducing break-through products. According to the company, the Bassbuds Sports earbuds are essentially made for bikers and runners and they will be able to withstand rigorous activities. Bassbuds Sports has a playtime of over 32 hours.

Bassbuds Sports has a secure dual-lock function. Athletes using these earbuds with removable stability ear-hooks will be able to work to the best of their ability. Bassbuds Sports also provide a quick connection to the voice assistant. The audio controls present on the earbuds are volume control, call, track, solo bud use, and dual mics.

Bassbuds Sports is available online on Amazon India and is priced at Rs 999. The earbuds are available in three shades namely Inspiring Yellow, Blooming Blue, and the Classic Black. It has a USB-C fast charge with Bluetooth 5.1. The durability-tested earbuds also have IPX4 waterproof rating.