PSone Games Arrive on PS3 Network

First wave of PSone games arrive on the PS3's online nNetwork.


Avinash BaliNov 26, 2019 18:29:55 IST

As of today, PS3 owners will be able to get their hands on some of their favorite PSone titles, courtesy of the PS3's online network. However, none of these games will be playable on the PS3;
what you'll be doing is merely using the PS3 to download them, store them and transfer them to your PSP (via USB) where you'll eventually play them.

Each of these games will be available for $5.99 and the list of available titles goes something like this:

  • Hot Shots Golf 2 — 157 MB
  • Cool Boarders — 283 MB
  • Syphon Filter — 385 MB
  • Crash Bandicoot — 469 MB
  • Tekken 2 — 535 MB

