Avinash Bali

As of today, PS3 owners will be able to get their hands on some of their favorite PSone titles, courtesy of the PS3's online network. However, none of these games will be playable on the PS3;

what you'll be doing is merely using the PS3 to download them, store them and transfer them to your PSP (via USB) where you'll eventually play them.

Each of these games will be available for $5.99 and the list of available titles goes something like this:

Hot Shots Golf 2 — 157 MB

Cool Boarders — 283 MB

Syphon Filter — 385 MB

Crash Bandicoot — 469 MB

Tekken 2 — 535 MB

