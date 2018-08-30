Sony India is hosting its annual 'Back To School' offer, wherein the company is offering attractive discounts on some of its PlayStation 4 (PS4) games available in India.

As confirmed by Sony India, under the offer some popular PS4 games like Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Ratchet and Clank, LittleBigPlanet 3, The Last of Us Remastered, Killzone Shadow Fall, Infamous Second Son, Driveclub, and Bloodborne, are available for an effective price of Rs 999.

But of course, like we all know, there are no free lunches, and so this offer comes with its own conditions applied. The reason why the Rs 999 discount is the “effective price” is because the offer is valid only if you purchase two titles out of the discounted lot.

The Back to School offer essentially brings down the price of these titles in a pair, where, any two of these titles bought together would cost Rs 1,999, which is Rs 999.50 for one title.

Like mentioned above, not all the PS4 games are covered under this offer.

This offer is valid on purchase from Amazon India, Games the Shop, and other offline retailers.

Game on you guys!