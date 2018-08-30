Thursday, August 30, 2018 Back to
  • Advertisement
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 30 August, 2018 13:36 IST

PS4 games available at Rs 999 effectively under Sony’s ‘Back to School’ offer

However, before anything else, here are the terms and conditions you should know about.

Sony India is hosting its annual 'Back To School' offer, wherein the company is offering attractive discounts on some of its PlayStation 4 (PS4) games available in India.

As confirmed by Sony India, under the offer some popular PS4 games like Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Ratchet and Clank, LittleBigPlanet 3, The Last of Us Remastered, Killzone Shadow Fall, Infamous Second Son, Driveclub, and Bloodborne, are available for an effective price of Rs 999.

A still from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

A still from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

But of course, like we all know, there are no free lunches, and so this offer comes with its own conditions applied. The reason why the Rs 999 discount is the “effective price” is because the offer is valid only if you purchase two titles out of the discounted lot.

The Back to School offer essentially brings down the price of these titles in a pair, where, any two of these titles bought together would cost Rs 1,999, which is Rs 999.50 for one title.

Like mentioned above, not all the PS4 games are covered under this offer.

This offer is valid on purchase from Amazon India, Games the Shop, and other offline retailers.

Game on you guys!

tags


Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess
#DailyDope — Drone delivery

#DailyDope — Drone delivery
Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price

Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price
POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

also see

China's censorship rules affecting sales of Sony PlayStation 4, says company

Sep 17, 2015

Sony announces sale of 6 million PlayStation 4 consoles

Mar 04, 2014

Sony announces third party titles and list of developers for PlayStation 4

Feb 21, 2013

TechBuzz

Sony to host event on 20 Feb: Is PS4 all set for launch?

Feb 01, 2013

Sony to host event on 20 Feb: Is PS4 all set for launch?

Feb 01, 2013

TechBuzz

Sony's PS4 to launch in US, Canada on 15 November

Aug 21, 2013

science

Gaganyaan

India's first manned mission now scheduled for a 2021 launch: ISRO Chief

Aug 30, 2018

Space Expo

ISRO, Antrix Corporation and CII to host 6th Bengaluru Space Expo on 6-8 Sept

Aug 30, 2018

Psychosis

Scientists unpick how a non-intoxicating cannabis component may fight psychosis

Aug 30, 2018

Tawaki penguins

How the New Zealand Tawaki penguins embark on an incredible marathon every winter

Aug 30, 2018