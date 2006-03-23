Wednesday, July 01, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

PS3 titbits

Now that the PlayStation 3 is inching towards its release date, Sony is dishing out updates left, right and center. The first being, games for the PS3...


Avinash BaliJul 01, 2020 11:02:10 IST

Now that the PlayStation 3 is inching towards its release date, Sony is dishing out updates left, right and center. The first being, games for the PS3 will be region free, but due to certain legal issues, movie DVDs won't. The second is the redesigning of the controller that will be unveiled at E3 2006 (maybe now we won't have to play some thing that resembles a pleasure giver). And the third is pretty useless to us, but worth mentioning nevertheless. PS3 owners will be able to video conference with each other while playing online and they'll even be able to download fresh content for their games like weapons for First Person Shooters and vehicles for Racers. If that's not enough, Sony will even allow them to download entire games to their consoles via the Internet. Looks like Sony is busy making amends for its delay.

PS3 titbits

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Xbox Series S

Xbox Series S console spotted with codename 'Lockhart' in latest Microsoft Game Development Kit release notes

Jun 25, 2020
Xbox Series S console spotted with codename 'Lockhart' in latest Microsoft Game Development Kit release notes

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020