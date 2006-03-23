Avinash Bali

Now that the PlayStation 3 is inching towards its release date, Sony is dishing out updates left, right and center. The first being, games for the PS3 will be region free, but due to certain legal issues, movie DVDs won't. The second is the redesigning of the controller that will be unveiled at E3 2006 (maybe now we won't have to play some thing that resembles a pleasure giver). And the third is pretty useless to us, but worth mentioning nevertheless. PS3 owners will be able to video conference with each other while playing online and they'll even be able to download fresh content for their games like weapons for First Person Shooters and vehicles for Racers. If that's not enough, Sony will even allow them to download entire games to their consoles via the Internet. Looks like Sony is busy making amends for its delay.