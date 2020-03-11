Wednesday, March 11, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Promo: Scott Forester's Keynote at Tech2 Innovate

Scott Forester, Division VP, Marketing & Innovation Products, Corning® Gorilla® Glass, impressed the attendees at Tech2Innovate with their two state-of-the-art innovations that make your phone glass stronger than ever before.


FP StudioMar 11, 2020 12:48:23 IST

Scott Forester, Division VP, Marketing & Innovation Products, Corning® Gorilla® Glass, impressed the attendees at Tech2Innovate with their two state-of-the-art innovations that make your phone glass stronger than ever before.

#CorningGorillaGlass #Tech2Innovate

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Promo: Mark Johnson's Keynote at Tech2 Innovate

Mar 11, 2020
Promo: Mark Johnson's Keynote at Tech2 Innovate
Promo: Anuj Sharma's Keynote at Tech2 Innovate

Promo: Anuj Sharma's Keynote at Tech2 Innovate

Mar 11, 2020
Promo: John Bayne's Keynote at Tech2 Innovate

Promo: John Bayne's Keynote at Tech2 Innovate

Mar 05, 2020
Aditya Sawant aka 'Dyanmo' talks about why he switched from PUBG Mobile emulators to the real deal: Tech2 Innovate

Tech2 Innovate

Aditya Sawant aka 'Dyanmo' talks about why he switched from PUBG Mobile emulators to the real deal: Tech2 Innovate

Mar 11, 2020
Tanmay Bhat on dealing with depression and his PewDiePie ambitions: Tech2 Innovate

Tech2 Innovate

Tanmay Bhat on dealing with depression and his PewDiePie ambitions: Tech2 Innovate

Mar 10, 2020
CarryMinati opens up about life, his career plans, and what it means to be a streamer at Tech2 Innovate

CarryMinati

CarryMinati opens up about life, his career plans, and what it means to be a streamer at Tech2 Innovate

Mar 06, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020