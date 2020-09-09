Wednesday, September 09, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

'Profiting off hate': Facebook engineer resigns from company, says social media giant on ‘wrong side of history’

In a letter posted on the company’s internal message board, the former Facebook engineer wrote: 'I'm quitting because I can no longer stomach contributing to an organisation that is profiting off hate in the US and globally'


FP StaffSep 09, 2020 13:18:41 IST

Facebook software engineer Ashok Chandwaney publicly resigned from the social media company on Tuesday with a scathing letter accusing the social media giant of "profiting off hate" and criticising it for "choosing to be on the wrong side of history."

In a letter posted on the company’s internal message board, accessed by The Washington Post, the former Facebook engineer wrote: "I'm quitting because I can no longer stomach contributing to an organisation that is profiting off hate in the US and globally."

Chandwaney asserted there was an “absence” of the company’s “five core values” — Be Bold, Focus on Impact, Move Fast, Be Open and Build Social Value — in its approach to hate speech pointing to Facebook’s handling of issues like the recent violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Myanmar genocide.

The former employee also highlighted the company’s decision to leave up President Donald Trump’s post that said, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

"Every day 'the looting starts, the shooting starts' stays up is a day that we choose to minimise regulatory risk at the expense of the safety of Black, Indigenous, and people of [colour]," wrote Chandwaney.

"[T]he absence of them in the company's approach to hate has eroded my faith in this company's will to remove it from the platform," the software engineer added.

“There have been so many comments that have been PR fluff rather than substantive,” Chandwaney said in the interview with The Washington Post which they also criticized the company’s policy that allows politicians to make false claims in campaign ads without fear of having them fact-checked. “Allowing lies in election ads is pretty damaging, especially in the current political moment we’re in.”

"What I wish I saw were a serious prioritisation of social good even when there isn’t an immediately obvious business value to it, or when there may be business harm that comes from it," wrote the former Facebook employee. "It seems that Facebook hasn’t found the business value to be had in aggressively pursuing the existing credible strategies to remove hate from the platform..."

"I do assume – as required by policy – best intent of all my coworkers including leadership," Chandwaney wrote while concluding the letter. "It’s just, I can’t point to facts that substantiate that assumption when looking at our repeated failures to confront the hate and violence occurring and being organised on platform."

Chandwaney’s resignation after working for five and a half years at the company comes after the public resignation of two employees in June over Facebook’s handling of Trump’s looting comments, as well as a virtual walkout staged by employees over the comments.

As per The Associated Press, engineers Timothy Aveni and Owen Anderson left Facebook in early June amidst company-wide protests over its failure to act on Trump's inflammatory posts.

In a statement to Forbes, Facebook spokeswoman Liz Bourgeois said the company doesn’t “benefit from hate” and “invest[s] billions of dollars each year to keep our community safe and are in deep partnership with outside experts to review and update our policies.”

But this isn't the first time that the social media company has found itself in hot water. Whether India, United States, Sri Lanka or the Philippines, Facebook's handling of controversial political posts and advertisements has left the social media company facing scathing criticismseen sponsors leave in drovesfomented internal revolts, and increased scrutiny from regulators.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Congress writes to Facebook CEO again after another report alleges bias in favour of BJP

Aug 30, 2020
Congress writes to Facebook CEO again after another report alleges bias in favour of BJP
'Enough evidence to prove Facebook's bias towards BJP': TMC MP Derek O'Brien writes to Mark Zuckerberg

NewsTracker

'Enough evidence to prove Facebook's bias towards BJP': TMC MP Derek O'Brien writes to Mark Zuckerberg

Sep 02, 2020
Facebook, its hate speech policies and everything else you need to know

Facebook

Facebook, its hate speech policies and everything else you need to know

Aug 31, 2020
Facebook to freeze political ads seven days before November's US presidential election; not enough, say activists

NewsTracker

Facebook to freeze political ads seven days before November's US presidential election; not enough, say activists

Sep 04, 2020
Mark Zuckerberg, with iron grip over Facebook, is America's most powerful unelected man

NewsTracker

Mark Zuckerberg, with iron grip over Facebook, is America's most powerful unelected man

Sep 06, 2020
'It's unthinkable': Donald Trump angrily denies report he called fallen US World War I soldiers ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’

'It's unthinkable': Donald Trump angrily denies report he called fallen US World War I soldiers ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’

Sep 04, 2020

science

Using steroids, blood thinners; avoiding intubation — doctors make progress in treating COVID-19

covid-19 treatment

Using steroids, blood thinners; avoiding intubation — doctors make progress in treating COVID-19

Sep 09, 2020
COVID-19 disrupts healthcare services, could reverse decades of work to reduce child mortality: UN

child mortality

COVID-19 disrupts healthcare services, could reverse decades of work to reduce child mortality: UN

Sep 09, 2020
Map of ancient Earth shows where your hometown was hundreds of millions of years ago

Ancient Earth

Map of ancient Earth shows where your hometown was hundreds of millions of years ago

Sep 08, 2020
Research shows vaping link to COVID-19; long-term effects of infection in e-cigarette smokers still unknown

COVID-19 effects

Research shows vaping link to COVID-19; long-term effects of infection in e-cigarette smokers still unknown

Sep 08, 2020