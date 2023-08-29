Professional AI: OpenAI launches ChatGPT Enterprise, a special chatbot for businesses

ChatGPT has a new, professional cousin! OpenAI recently introduced ChatGPT Enterprise, a dedicated solution tailored for businesses and professionals who want to use its AI service.

In a recent blog post published on Monday, the company expressed its conviction in the potential of AI to enhance all facets of professional activities, fostering heightened creativity and productivity within teams.

Major step for OpenAI

The unveiling of ChatGPT Enterprise signifies a notable step towards an AI assistant uniquely attuned to workplace demands. This AI solution adeptly handles a spectrum of tasks, conforms to organizational specifications, and prioritizes the safeguarding of corporate data.

The current landscape is abuzz with discussions surrounding the transformative influence of AI across diverse industries. OpenAI evidently aspires to position itself as the vanguard of this transformative movement.

The latest iteration of the chatbot addresses previous concerns over data privacy and security, promising noteworthy improvements in these domains. Moreover, it boasts swifter response times and expanded options for tailoring content to specific requirements.

What is really noteworthy among its attributes is its proficiency in data analysis, a facet that has consistently stood out as one of the platform’s most marketable features.

Pricing remains a mystery

The exact pricing details for accessing the Enterprise version are currently not transparent. OpenAI’s website features a “Contact sales” button without explicit pricing information. It’s reasonable to assume that the platform’s pricing structure could vary based on the scale of businesses.

The introduction of the Enterprise version comes subsequent to the launch of two prior iterations of the chatbot: the original ChatGPT, accessible to all at no cost but deemed suboptimal for business utility, and ChatGPT Plus, which debuted in February as a subscription-based variant.

For $20 per month, ChatGPT Plus guarantees users an enhanced, premium experience along with early access to supplementary features. ChatGPT Enterprise appears to be a progression from the foundation laid by ChatGPT Plus, evidently addressing certain user experience gaps that OpenAI had previously faced criticism for.

In essence, OpenAI’s imperative lies in generating revenue. While the company has gained global recognition through the introduction of its remarkable platform, the ultimate value of the product hinges on OpenAI’s ability to monetize it effectively.