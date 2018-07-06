Do you want an example of instant karma? It was recently served at Sibuya Game Reserve in South Africa, by a pride of lions!

A group of people, who were suspected to be poachers, sneaked into the South African reserve to hunt rhinos, but they were found by a pride of lions instead.

Earlier this week, according to a report by CNN, a guide at the reserve found human remains near a group of lions. When the anti-poaching unit arrived at the spot, the remains were strewn all over the place. While the remains made it difficult to figure out how many people were part of this group, they did find three pairs of boots and gloves.

The unit also found a high-powered rifle with a silencer, wire cutters and an axe that is believed to be used for removing a slain rhino's horns. "We're almost 100 percent sure this is connected to rhino poaching," reserve owner Nick Fox told CNN.

While the reserve still investigates, social media is already supporting Team Lion, for standing up for the rhinos.

Well done team Lion 👍 https://t.co/rSrlyeBnVq — Prateek (@patrick10300) July 5, 2018

🎼 Welcome to the jungle! We’ve got fun and games! But if you try to poach Rhinos, By a Lion you’ll be maaaaaaaimed! 🎶 — Thomas (@LioConvoy85) July 6, 2018

Lions eat poachers. Poachers climb into a game preserve to poach rhino and the lions eat them. Maybe poachers should learn. Mess with the... — Jodi Burkhart (@vintagemustang) July 6, 2018

YES it is!!! I don't feel sorry for them at all, that's what u get for trying to poach Rhino's those Lion's were having none of it!!! — ~Megs Koskibert~ (@IDontNeedAMap84) July 5, 2018

Officials at the Sibuya Game Reserve in Africa say a group of at least 3 people broke into the reserve to attempt to poach Rhinos. They know it was at least 3 b/c that’s how many pairs of shoes & gloves they found with the pride of lions who ate them...good kitties! pic.twitter.com/rK8vcF4RIN — Denise Gore (@nieciepoohgore) July 6, 2018

Well this news article made my day!

If you poach you deserve this. When the hunter becomes the hunted!#Karma #rhinos #Lions #Hunter https://t.co/i9aDDmDlqg — BPGR (@backpocketgames) July 6, 2018

3 poachers broke into Sibuya Game Reserve to poach a rhino.. and end up getting mauled and eaten by lions. One up for the rhino!! #news #breaking #Africa — ddsnorth ™ (@ddsnorth) July 6, 2018

Rhino poachers eaten by lions in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/RsGpdsYv38 — Higgo (@Higgo74) July 6, 2018

Rhinos are endangered and even though it’s illegal to hunt them, they are prized for their horns. Their poaching continues despite the severity of issue.