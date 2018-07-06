Friday, July 06, 2018 Back to
Pride of lions killing suspected rhino poachers has Twitter applauding the cats

The anti-poaching unit found a high-powered rifle, wire cutters and an ax along with the remains.

Do you want an example of instant karma? It was recently served at Sibuya Game Reserve in South Africa, by a pride of lions!

A group of people, who were suspected to be poachers, sneaked into the South African reserve to hunt rhinos, but they were found by a pride of lions instead.

Earlier this week, according to a report by CNN, a guide at the reserve found human remains near a group of lions. When the anti-poaching unit arrived at the spot, the remains were strewn all over the place. While the remains made it difficult to figure out how many people were part of this group, they did find three pairs of boots and gloves.

The unit also found a high-powered rifle with a silencer, wire cutters and an axe that is believed to be used for removing a slain rhino's horns. "We're almost 100 percent sure this is connected to rhino poaching," reserve owner Nick Fox told CNN.

While the reserve still investigates, social media is already supporting Team Lion, for standing up for the rhinos.

Rhinos are endangered and even though it’s illegal to hunt them, they are prized for their horns. Their poaching continues despite the severity of issue.

