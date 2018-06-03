Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro price has dropped. When it was first launched in 2017, the smartphone was priced at Rs 20,990, and with the price drop, it now costs Rs 16,900.

Back in March, Samsung had announced the first price cut for the Galaxy J7 Pro for Rs 2,000. And follow the latest price drop, the device is now Rs 4,000 cheaper.

The price drop was first pointed out by an Indian smartphone retailer and leakster in a Tweet. It read that the "Samsung J7 Pro is now available at Rs 16,900", accompanied with the image of the Galaxy J7 Pro.

At the time of writing the story, when we checked, while Amazon has still listed the Galaxy J7 Pro at Rs 17,400, Flipkart has applied the price cut, bringing the smartphone's price down to Rs 16,900.

To recall, the Galaxy J7 Pro features slim metal uni-body design with curved antenna bands on the top and bottom on the rear side of the phone. The vertically aligned 13 MP camera comes with an LED flash and the smartphone features same 13 MP camera on the front. Galaxy J7 Pro features 5.5-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display, octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC, 3 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The fingerprint sensor lies at the bottom of the display. The external memory of the smartphone can be expanded up to 128 GB using a microSD card. Galaxy J7 Pro is powered by a 3,600 mAh battery. There is no official confirmation about the priced reduced from the company.