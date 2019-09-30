Monday, September 30, 2019Back to
President of India awards 12 Indian scientists prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize

The winners were awarded on the occasion of CSIR Foundation Day and carries a cash component of Rs 5 lakh.


India Science WireSep 30, 2019 13:45:36 IST

Twelve scientists from different institutions across the country have been chosen for the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for 2019.

The award winners include Kayarat Saikrishnan of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune and Soumen Basak of National Institute of Immunology, New Delhi for biological sciences, Raghavan B Sunoj of IIT, Bombay and Tapas Kumar Maji of Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bengaluru for chemical sciences, and Dishant Pancholi of the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai, and Nina Gupta of Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata for mathematical sciences.

The awardees with the President of India. image credit: Twitter

The other winners are Dheeraj Kumar of International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, New Delhi and Mohammad Javed Ali of LV Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad for medical sciences, Aninda Sinha of IISc, Bengaluru, and Shankar Ghosh of TIFR, Mumbai for physical sciences,  Subimal Ghosh of IIT, Bombay for earth, atmosphere, ocean and planetary sciences, and Manik Varma of Microsoft Research India, Bengaluru for engineering sciences.

Shekhar C Mande, the director-general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), announced the winners on the occasion of CSIR Foundation Day on 26 September 2019.

The prize carries a cash component of Rs 5 lakh each. It is awarded annually for outstanding research, both fundamental and applied. It is named after the founder-director general of CSIR, Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar.

