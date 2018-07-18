Wednesday, July 18, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nandini Yadav 18 July, 2018 18:14 IST

Potato Song is the new wacky trend and it’s an instant reminder of PPAP

Weird is what gets the most attention, and the Potato Song is all kinds of weird and more.

There’s a new song that has joined the Pen Pineapple Apple Pen (PPAP), I like OJ, Selfi maine leli aaj league! It’s called the Potato song, and it’s all social media is jamming on these days.

YouTube comedian Laura Clery, has released a new video this week, and it’s got everybody obsessed. From Clery announcing her love for potatoes, her being showered with fries, to she using potatoes in all weird ways, this video is all kinds of wacky.

Pretty much like the PPAP song, the song has no real meaning, just Clery declaring her love for potatoes, and maybe her call to unite all the potato lovers on the interwebs. It’s essentially a minute-long ode to potatoes. And if you couldn't relate to the PPAP song, and if Dhinchak Pooja’s Swag Waala Scooter made more sense to you, maybe you will like the Potato Song. It's just another addition to the cringe-pop genre.

If you are a millenial, you know it well that when a video comes to your timeline with the caption “tag someone and don’t say anything”, it’s weird and has the potential to go viral.

#WTF#PotatoSong#Wokeuptothisshit#ImDead#😂😂😂😂😂

A post shared by Mrs. Llamallamaloot (@xd_koopa) on

And the greatest things about this song is that how much ever you hate it, you can’t just watch it once. Also, such a great way to p**s your friends off!

tags


latest videos

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

also see

Dancing Uncle

Dancing Uncle has returned with some new moves to the delight of Indian internet

Jul 06, 2018

ShareThis

This cover of a Beatles song beautifully celebrates Saudi womens' driving rights

Jul 04, 2018

ShareThis

Watch: When we talk about rape, a poem about the horrors of sexual harassment

Jul 06, 2018

NeymarJr

Neymar’s infamous fall at World Cup mocked by children in this hilarious video

Jul 04, 2018

Facebook

Social media companies deny charges of filtering content for political reasons

Jul 18, 2018

Share This

Man trolls women for wearing short skirts, Twitter hilariously hits back at him

Jul 09, 2018

science

Agriculture

Plants may soon create own fertiliser by using atmospheric nitrogen: Study

Jul 18, 2018

Conservation

Ninth rhino dies after failed attempt to move to a new reserve in Kenya

Jul 18, 2018

Environment

Reviving supersonic passenger flights will harm the environment: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018