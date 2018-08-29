A few hours ago, many Facebook users noticed that some of their old posts had suddenly disappeared, all of which were the ones that were cross-posted from Twitter.

No one exactly knew what caused this, and Twitter was as clueless as we were. After users were incessantly posting about the issue, Facebook acknowledged the problem, and within hours all the tweets returned on user’ timelines.

@facebook I used the Twitter for Facebook app for years, and I realize it's not working and isn't going to. But I just discovered all the Facebook updates it put have been deleted and dissappeared from my timeline! Is there a way to retrieve this? — Omer Lev (@omerlev) August 26, 2018

My post on Facebook via Twitter was deleted. Why? Can someone explain it? #twitter — Tarin (@lestarindah499) August 26, 2018

But what happened?

To understand what led to the disappearing of the posts, rewind back to January when Facebook announced that it was removing the API which allows cross-post updates from Twitter.

That move, which materialised earlier this month, left the Twitter app for the Facebook platform pretty much useless. And so, Twitter decided to delete it from the Facebook platform, having no reason to think that doing so would remove old tweets that were cross-posted. Apparently, even Facebook didn’t know this would happen.

“A Twitter admin requested their app be deleted, which resulted in content that people had cross-posted from Twitter to Facebook also being temporarily removed from people’s profiles. However, we have since restored the past content and it’s now live on people’s profiles,” Facebook has said in a statement.