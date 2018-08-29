Wednesday, August 29, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 29 August, 2018 14:57 IST

Posts with cross-posted Tweets disappeared unexpectedly from Facebook feeds

This was an issue that was noticed a few hours ago due to an API change, which has now been fixed.

A few hours ago, many Facebook users noticed that some of their old posts had suddenly disappeared, all of which were the ones that were cross-posted from Twitter.

No one exactly knew what caused this, and Twitter was as clueless as we were. After users were incessantly posting about the issue, Facebook acknowledged the problem, and within hours all the tweets returned on user’ timelines.

But what happened?

To understand what led to the disappearing of the posts, rewind back to January when Facebook announced that it was removing the API which allows cross-post updates from Twitter.

That move, which materialised earlier this month, left the Twitter app for the Facebook platform pretty much useless. And so, Twitter decided to delete it from the Facebook platform, having no reason to think that doing so would remove old tweets that were cross-posted. Apparently, even Facebook didn’t know this would happen.

“A Twitter admin requested their app be deleted, which resulted in content that people had cross-posted from Twitter to Facebook also being temporarily removed from people’s profiles. However, we have since restored the past content and it’s now live on people’s profiles,” Facebook has said in a statement.

Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


