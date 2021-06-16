FP Trending

Portronics has launched a “SoundDrum 1” portable, wireless Bluetooth speaker, that is said to deliver a 10 W powerful audio. The speaker has sleek looks as it is crafted with a rubber matte finish. As per the company, the speaker also comes with the True Wireless Stereo feature where it can be connected with two speakers simultaneously.

Portronics SoundDrum 1 comes with a 2,000 mAh battery capacity offering 8 to 10 hours of playback time when used at 60-70 percent volume. It also works as a speakerphone, specifically for working professionals so that it is easier to manage work and calls equally well. A microphone status sign is distinctly visible during calls that signify that the call is connected through the device.

The SoundDrum 1 also sports an indicator that adds to the overall look of the Bluetooth speaker. It can easily connect with a phone/laptop/tablet. To switch the power on/off, one simply needs to press the main button for 3 seconds to start the device. It also comes with an in-built FM for all radio lovers.

With its minimal buttons, Portronics SoundDrum 1 is completely user-friendly and premium. Its controls can be used in versatile ways such as the One On/Off button suffices for BT/AUX/FM/USB/MODE functions and the volume can be controlled using VOL+ and VOL- buttons.

Portronics SoundDrum 1 is exclusively available on Amazon at an introductory price of Rs 1,399 with a 1-year warranty. The customers can also visit the Portronics website for details and purchase.