Portronics Dash Bluetooth speaker with Karaoke mic launched in India at Rs 7,999

The Bluetooth speaker is backed by a 4,400 mAh Lithium-ion battery, which is claimed to last for 5 to 6 hours on a single charge.


FP TrendingSep 15, 2021 14:14:55 IST

Portronics has introduced a new Dash Bluetooth speaker in India. The new speaker comes with a wireless Karaoke mic for people who love to sing. The Portronics Dash speaker is said to be heavy bass-centric and provides a sound output of 40 W. It comes with the True Wireless Stereo feature, which allows people to connect two Dash speakers at a time for a better audio output.

Portronics Dash speaker

Portronics Dash speaker

The wireless Karaoke mic, apart from calling for fun jamming sessions with friends, come with a built-in audio recording feature. The speaker also features a digital display for people to easily get access to options and controls.

The company said, "Portronics is India’s leading consumer electronics maker, committed to bringing premium and enhanced audio products into the market. These products fit well with every occasion and turn parties and get together into perfect memories. For music lovers and singers, Dash could be a perfect partner whether it’s a backyard BBQ or a karaoke night with friends".

The Bluetooth speaker is backed by a 4,400 mAh Lithium-ion battery, which is claimed to last for 5 to 6 hours on a single charge.

There's support for Bluetooth version 5.0 and built-in FM Radio for people to get access to the FM channels in case they don't want to listen to music from their playlist.

Besides this, the Portronics Dash Bluetooth speaker comes with other connectivity options such as USB and 3.5MM Aux connectivity.

The Portronics Dash Bluetooth speaker, along with the wireless Karaoke mic, comes with a price tag of Rs 7,999. It can be purchased from leading offline and online stores. It also comes with 12 months of warranty.

The Bluetooth speaker gets three colour options, namely,  Black, Grey, and Blue.

