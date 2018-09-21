Friday, September 21, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Press Trust of India 21 September, 2018 16:01 IST

Portal launched to file complaints about sexually explicit content online

The portal 'cybercrime.gov.in' was launched by Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Centre launched a portal where citizens can file complaints about circulation of child pornography, sexually explicit materials and online sexual abuse, leading to automatic registration of FIR and action against the offenders.

The portal 'cybercrime.gov.in' was launched by Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

This will not only help the victims and complainants but also civil society organisations and responsible citizens to anonymously report complaints pertaining to child pornography, child sexual abuse material or sexually explicit material such as rape and gang rape, Joint Secretary, Home Ministry, Madan M Oberoi said.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

The cyber crime prevention against women and children (CCPWC) portal is convenient and user-friendly. It will enable complainants to report cases without disclosing their identity, he said.

Complainants can also upload the objectionable content and URL to help police in the investigation.

The complaints registered through this portal will be handled by police of respective states and Union Territories. The victim or complainant can also track his or her report by opting for "report and track" option using his or her mobile number.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) will proactively identify such objectionable content and ask the intermediaries to remove it. For this, the NCRB has already been notified as the government agency to issue notices under Section 79(3)b of the IT Act, an official statement said.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
How to remove ads from Settings app, Mi Browser, Mi Music, and Mi File Manager on Xiaomi phones

How to remove ads from Settings app, Mi Browser, Mi Music, and Mi File Manager on Xiaomi phones
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained

also see

NewsTracker

Cyber crimes posing huge challenge, agencies trying to improve face-recognition software, says Rajnath Singh

Sep 07, 2018

ConnectTheDots

India rolls out sexual offenders database: WCD ministry favours move, activists point out flaws in system

Sep 20, 2018

NewsTracker

Those involved in lynchings cannot call themselves nationalists, need change in societal behaviour, says M Venkaiah Naidu

Sep 09, 2018

NewsTracker

Delhi cop's son seen brutally thrashing woman on video: After Rohit Tomar, police makes two more arrests

Sep 15, 2018

NewsTracker

Son of Narendra Kumar, BSF jawan slain on International Border, asks government to deliver justice for his father

Sep 20, 2018

NewsTracker

Assam NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela under fire from ruling parties, Opposition for his suggestion to Supreme Court

Sep 09, 2018

science

Rare Earth

Deep-sea robots on the hunt for rich mineral deposits under the ocean's depths

Sep 21, 2018

Alzheimer's Disease

Living with Alzheimer's: A memory thief vexing 1.6 millions Indians and counting

Sep 21, 2018

AI in India

Indian healthcare AI startup SigTuple wins Judges' Choice at Google's Demo Day

Sep 21, 2018

Paleontology

Fat molecules reveal earliest-known animal in records from 558 million-year-old

Sep 21, 2018