Sunday, September 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Agence France-Presse 23 September, 2018 16:14 IST

Porsche becomes first German automobile company to abandon diesel engines

"There won't be any Porsche diesels in the future," said company CEO Oliver Blume in a statement.

Sports car maker Porsche said on 23 September that it would become the first German auto giant to abandon the diesel engine, reacting to parent company Volkswagen's emissions cheating scandal and resulting urban driving bans.

"There won't be any Porsche diesels in the future," CEO Oliver Blume told the newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

Instead, the company would concentrate on what he called its core strength, "powerful petrol, hybrid and, from 2019, purely electric vehicles".

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume presents new Porsche Cayenne car during the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach - UP1ED9C0RPXXZ

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume. Image: Reuters

The Porsche chief conceded the step was a result of the three-year-old "dieselgate" scandal at auto giant Volkswagen, the group to which the luxury sports car brand belongs.

VW in 2015 admitted to US regulators to having installed so-called "defeat devices" in 11 million cars worldwide to dupe emissions tests.

It has so far paid out more than 27 billion euros in fines, vehicle buybacks, recalls and legal costs and remains mired in legal woes at home and abroad.

Diesel car sales have dropped sharply as several German cities have banned them to bring down air pollution — a trend that Chancellor Angela Merkel was due to discuss with car company chiefs in Berlin later 23 September.

Stuttgart-based Porsche in February stopped taking orders for diesel models, which it had sold for nearly a decade.

Blume said Porsche had "never developed and produced diesel engines", having used Audi motors, yet the image of the brand had suffered.

"The diesel crisis has caused us a lot of trouble," he said, months after Germany's Federal Transport Authority ordered the recall of nearly 60,000 Porsche SUVs in Europe.

Blume promised that the company would keep servicing diesel models on the road now.

According to the paper, Porsche also faces claims of having manipulated engines to produce a more powerful sound with a technique that was deactivated during testing.

Blume acknowledged that German regulators had found irregularities in the 8-cylinder Cayenne EU5, affecting some 13,500 units.

Merkel, Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer and heads of German auto companies were due to meet in Berlin later 23 September to discuss steps to avoid more city driving bans.

The German government hopes to see one million fully electric and hybrid vehicles on the road by 2022, up from fewer than 100,000 at the start of this year.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

also see

vehicular pollution

Indian vehicle owners ready to buy EVs if they reduce pollution, reveals survey

Sep 17, 2018

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz does not see a 'viable business case' to launch EVs in India yet

Sep 20, 2018

Dieselgate

Former Volkswagen chief delayed addressing US emission test cheating case: US Judge

Sep 12, 2018

NewsTracker

Volkswagen to end production of iconic 'Beetle' cars in 2019, automaker to focus on electric cars

Sep 14, 2018

Audi

Audi e-tron prices start at $74,800, confirmed to hit the Indian market by 2019

Sep 18, 2018

NewsTracker

Fuel price hike continues: Petrol retails at Rs 89.60 per litre in Mumbai; highest in Maharashtra's Parbhani dist at Rs 91.35

Sep 20, 2018

science

NASA

Russia may abandon a joint project to build a lunar space station with NASA

Sep 23, 2018

SpaceX

Elon Musk tweets a sight of SpaceX's Big Falcon Rocket and Mars Base Alpha

Sep 23, 2018

Asteroid Ryugu

Japan's Hayabusa2 space probe successfully lands two rovers on asteroid Ryugu

Sep 23, 2018

NASA Images

NASA balloon captures electric blue clouds during weather forecasting mission

Sep 22, 2018