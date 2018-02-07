tech2 News Staff

Deepfakes seriously has some "deep" problem with consent. After Discord and Gyfcat removed "deepfakes", now Pornhub has come out with a statement regarding its position when it comes to non-consensual pornography. It said that it will ban these fake videos.

Pornhub has in fact termed non-consensual porn videos under the category of revenge porn. "Deepfakes" is an algorithm which swaps the faces of the actor in that video with another female celebrity. This is similar to Snapchat and Instagram where the user can swap faces, but in the case of deepfakes things take an ugly turn as it involves non-consensual usage of images on pornographic activity.

In a Motherboard report, in 2017, it was found that Deepfakes was swapping faces of actual porn actors with that of female celebrities. Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot was a victim of this malicious activity.

"We do not tolerate any nonconsensual content on the site and we remove all said content as soon as we are made aware of it," said a Porhub spokesperson.

Earlier this year, Discord a chat group for gamers found a community "deepfakes" circulating non-consensual porn. Since this went against their terms of services and it was promptly removed.

Interestingly, deepfakes also had rules of their own regarding pornography videos. For instance, it does not endorse child pornography, and pictures of amateurs would not be used.

It is very much active on Reddit and the platform has not spoken about it as yet.