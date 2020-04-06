FP Trending

It seems that India has taken quite fondly to adult website Pornhub while being stuck at home over the coronavirus lockdown, and this despite the site being officially banned in India.

The website had announced on 24 March that it would offer free, premium content for users across several countries. “Stay home and help flatten the curve! Since COVID-19 continues to impact us all, Pornhub has decided to extend Free Pornhub Premium worldwide until April 23rd. So enjoy, stay home, and stay safe,” read a tweet.

Stay home and help flatten the curve! Since COVID-19 continues to impact us all, Pornhub has decided to extend Free Pornhub Premium worldwide until April 23rd. So enjoy, stay home, and stay safe 🔥 https://t.co/ZponKGKSJn #StayHomehub pic.twitter.com/DxWJGBnNkC — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) March 24, 2020

And it seems India really listened. According to a report in News18, as per data released by the adult website on 2 April, Indians have been increasingly using the porn site since 24 March, when the lockdown was announced by the government.

March saw a continues increase in traffic from India, the report said, adding, that on 24 March, there was 23 per cent increase in traffic from India. On 27 March, Pornhub saw a whopping 95 per cent traffic increase from the country.

While the rest of the world has also seen a sharp spike in demand for adult content on the website, India recorded the highest jump.

However, the adult website has done more than just helping flatten the curve with free content. It took to its blog to announce that during the unfortunate circumstances, they wanted to assure PornHub's creators that everyone is taking necessary precautions and that payments will continue as usual and be on time.

PornHub also contributed $25,000 to the Sex Workers Outreach Project and also donated 15,000 surgical masks to first responders in New York City, and 15,000 surgical masks to firefighters.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.