Monday, April 06, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Pornhub sees 95 per cent spike in Indian viewership during coronavirus lockdown: Report

While the rest of the world has also seen a sharp spike in demand, India recorded the highest jump.


FP TrendingApr 06, 2020 21:23:19 IST

It seems that India has taken quite fondly to adult website Pornhub while being stuck at home over the coronavirus lockdown, and this despite the site being officially banned in India.

The website had announced on 24 March that it would offer free, premium content for users across several countries. “Stay home and help flatten the curve! Since COVID-19 continues to impact us all, Pornhub has decided to extend Free Pornhub Premium worldwide until April 23rd. So enjoy, stay home, and stay safe,” read a tweet.

 

And it seems India really listened. According to a report in News18, as per data released by the adult website on 2 April, Indians have been increasingly using the porn site since 24 March, when the lockdown was announced by the government.

March saw a continues increase in traffic from India, the report said, adding, that on 24 March, there was 23 per cent increase in traffic from India. On 27 March, Pornhub saw a whopping 95 per cent traffic increase from the country.

Pornhub sees 95 per cent spike in Indian viewership during coronavirus lockdown: Report

Despite being banned in India, PornHub saw a 95 percent increase in traffic doing the lockdown.

While the rest of the world has also seen a sharp spike in demand for adult content on the website, India recorded the highest jump.

However, the adult website has done more than just helping flatten the curve with free content. It took to its blog to announce that during the unfortunate circumstances, they wanted to assure PornHub's creators that everyone is taking necessary precautions and that payments will continue as usual and be on time.

PornHub also contributed $25,000 to the Sex Workers Outreach Project and also donated 15,000 surgical masks to first responders in New York City, and 15,000 surgical masks to firefighters.

 

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Newspapers don't transmit coronavirus, finds study; ‘sterility of ink and paper processes’ make newsprints safe

Mar 25, 2020
Newspapers don't transmit coronavirus, finds study; ‘sterility of ink and paper processes’ make newsprints safe
Singapore, praised for its COVID-19 response, goes into lockdown as cases rise

Singapore, praised for its COVID-19 response, goes into lockdown as cases rise

Apr 03, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Vodafone Idea says confident of handling surge in voice and data services demand

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: Vodafone Idea says confident of handling surge in voice and data services demand

Mar 26, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Migrant workers in Kerala say lockdown has made life difficult for them

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: Migrant workers in Kerala say lockdown has made life difficult for them

Mar 26, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: BHEL, its employees contribute Rs 15.72 cr to PM-CARES fund

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: BHEL, its employees contribute Rs 15.72 cr to PM-CARES fund

Apr 01, 2020
Unavailability of workers, transportation trucks remain challenges to meet demand: FMCG players

NewsTracker

Unavailability of workers, transportation trucks remain challenges to meet demand: FMCG players

Mar 30, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020