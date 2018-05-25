Pornhub has just launched its own free VPN service with an unlimited bandwidth which lets users avoid censorship and keep browsing information confidential.

Named VPNhub, the service is available for download on the Google Play Store, Apple App Store and also works on PC and macOS devices. The virtual private network encrypts data and secure connections to protect users' personal information. As per a report by The Next Web, the app also keeps browsing data confidential, rendering it inaccessible to hackers and government entities to try and pry on when on a public WiFi network.

While the mobile version of VPNHub offers a free ad-laden service with unlimited bandwidth, the desktop service requires a premium account, which users are allowed to try for free for 7 days. The only issue with the free service is that if you are locked on to a US-based proxy then you cannot change it unless you sign up for a premium account.

Premium subscriptions in India are available in two options — Rs 720 a month and an annual plan which will set you back by Rs 329 a month.

A premium account does come with its set of perks though. Apart from access to a number of more location options, subscribers also get access to faster speeds and an ad-free experience in the app. The service will be available across the world, except for the countries that the US forbids domestic companies to do business with where it will be banned soon if not immediately. These countries include Myanmar, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan and Syria.