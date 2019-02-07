Thursday, February 07, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Popular iPhone apps are recording your screen without letting you know: Report

Apps of many hoteliers, travel sites, airlines and more are collecting user data on iPhone.

tech2 News Staff Feb 07, 2019 13:55:43 IST

Over the past week or so a lot of revelations have been made which show that tech giants such as Facebook and Google were collecting user data via VPN apps on iPhones. While Apple acted swiftly by removing both companies internal application certification until they complied with Apple's privacy rules, it has come to light that there are indeed many more apps which are collecting user data unchecked.

The Apple iPhone XR. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

The Apple iPhone XR. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

A TechCrunch report has stated that apps of many hoteliers, travel sites, airlines and more are collecting user data from iPhones. This data would even include gestures such as taps and swipes you make on your device. Abercombie and Fitch, as per the report, actually uses a 'Session Reply' technology in its app which allows it to record the screen to see how users interacted with the app.

Abercombie and Fitch, Singapore Airlines, and others use Glassbox, a customer experience analytics firm, which allows developers to embed the session reply technology. Even so, mobile expert The App Analyst, who has a blog specifically for the analysis of apps, said that Air Canada’s iPhone app is not properly hiding the session reply data that could potentially lead to the exposure of passport numbers and credit card data.

The report also stated that some companies such as Expedia and Hotels.com used the session replay technology to send user data to a server located in their domain. The App Analyst, in an interview with TechCrunch, said that the data was "mostly obfuscated” but some information such as addresses and postal codes could still be deciphered.

As per the report, none of the above mentioned iPhone apps makes it clear in the App Store that they record the screen of the user. Moreover, Glassbox itself does not require permission from Apple so the user remains in the dark.

“I think users should take an active role in how they share their data, and the first step to this is having companies be forthright in sharing how they collect their users data and who they share it with,” The App Analyst told TechCrunch.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

also see

Apple

Apple restores Facebook's Enterprise Certificate for internal employee apps on iOS

Feb 01, 2019

Apple

Apple plans to lower some iPhone prices outside US to make up for drop in sales

Jan 30, 2019

Apple

Apple retail chief Angela Ahrendts to leave the company in April after five years

Feb 06, 2019

Apple

Tim Cook explains reasons behind slow iPhone sales in emerging markets like India

Jan 31, 2019

iPhone

Apple iPhone 2019 could have triple-camera, USB Type-C port, Dark Mode in iOS 13: Report

Feb 01, 2019

Privacy

After Facebook, Google disables Screenwise Meter app that it paid users to install

Jan 31, 2019

science

Asteroid Mission

Japan's Hayabusa-2 probe to finally land, starting mining asteroid Ryugu on 22 Feb

Feb 07, 2019

Chang'e-4

NASA's lunar orbiter spots China's Chang'e-4 lander on the Moon's far side

Feb 07, 2019

CubeSats

Tiny Cubesats fall silent beyond Mars after proving their new space tech works

Feb 07, 2019

Bee's got Skills

Honey bees can solve math equations better than many humans can, study finds

Feb 07, 2019