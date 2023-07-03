PopeGPT: Pope Francis releases 'The Vatican Handbook To Develop Ethical AI'

Pope Francis has recently published a manual on the ethics of AI, in collaboration with Santa Clara University’s Markkula Center for Applied Ethics.

Together, they have established the Institute for Technology, Ethics, and Culture (ITEC), a collective aimed at fostering thoughtful discussions on the impact of technology on humanity. Essentially, ITEC serves as a Vatican-led think tank on AI ethics.

Vatican to guide ethical development of AI?

The institute’s first order of business was to release a guide, or a handbook called “Ethics in the Age of Disruptive Technologies: An Operational Roadmap.” This handbook is supposed to assist technology companies in navigating the ethical complexities associated with AI.

According to Father Brendan McGuire, an advisor to ITEC, the supreme pontiff has always held a broad perspective on the world and recognizes the positive potential of technology. However, with its development comes the need to address profound questions.

Silicon Valley technology executives have sought the Vatican’s guidance for quite some time, expressing concerns about the unpreparedness for various impending technological advancements. The idea behind ITEC was to leverage the Vatican’s influential position to bring together executives from around the world.

While the handbook covers a range of subjects including encryption, tracking, and facial recognition technologies, it primarily draws inspiration from the ongoing race in AI development. In an introductory chapter written by Irish Bishop Paul Tighe, he reflects on his discussions with senior representatives from Silicon Valley, particularly those involved in artificial intelligence and machine learning. He highlights their aspiration to uphold high ethical standards within their industry.

The big question: Humanity vis-a-vis profits

According to Tighe, there is already a noticeable trend among various initiatives that emphasize the importance of technology serving humanity, being ethical by design, human-centred, for the greater good, and open.

However, he acknowledges that some business leaders may use these buzzwords strategically to gain trust and make profits. The question then arises: How do companies genuinely fulfil their promises of being human-centred and avoiding unethical behaviour? Furthermore, why is the Pope involved in all of this?

It is clear that Tighe recognizes the unlikely collaboration between the Catholic Church, an ancient institution, and Silicon Valley, a hub of technological innovation. The existence of ITEC, however, could be seen as an indication of the real and potentially transformative impact of AI. It is worth noting that the Pope has not published a 140-page guidebook on cryptocurrency, highlighting the specific relevance of AI in this context.

How will governments deal with ethics in AI?

It is important to acknowledge that ITEC does not claim its handbook to be a substitute for government regulations. While waiting for regulatory measures to be implemented, which can be a lengthy process, the Institute suggests that its guidelines can assist emerging companies in prioritizing consumer well-being and ethical considerations.

Father Brendan acknowledges the necessity of robust regulations to ensure ethical practices in technology. He believes that countries and governments will eventually implement such regulations. However, he emphasizes the role of the handbook in expediting the process of incorporating ethical considerations into the design and implementation of technology for consumers.

The aim is to enable companies to proactively meet the required standards well in advance. By utilizing the guidelines provided in the handbook, companies can expedite their journey towards ethical practices and responsible implementation of technology.

