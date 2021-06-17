FP Trending

Poly today announced the Voyager Focus 2 in India, a new addition to the company's lineup of stereo Bluetooth headsets. The Voyager Focus 2 is a wireless headset designed to reduce distractions while working. It comes with Poly’s next-generation Acoustic Fence technology with Advanced Digital Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). While the premier focuses on noise cancellation the latter encourages undisrupted conversations over calls.

ANC has three settings: high, mid, and off. So the user can choose to cancel the background noise as much as he needs depending on his surroundings. The headset's Dynamic Mute Alert feature lights up when the speaker speaks on mute. It has an online earcup indicator that flashes when the person is on a call. The microphone boom feature automatically switches left and right audio no matter which side the headset is worn. The headset has a long battery life with up to 19 hours of continuous talk time. It can be used with USB mode, as a corded device.

The headset has received the Microsoft Teams Open Office premium microphone specification and supports Poly Lens, making it easier for IT teams to troubleshoot and manage devices while working remotely. It comes with a 2-year limited warranty and Poly’s standard support access. Also, Poly+ is available 24/7 to offer technology support for personal devices worldwide with an extended third-year warranty.

The Voyager Focus 2 headset is available in two variants; the Voyager Focus 2 UC and Voyager Focus 2 Office.

The Voyager Focus 2 UC headset connects to mobile phones and PC/Mac via Poly’s new BT700 USB adapter for a stable audio connection.

The Voyager Focus 2 Office headset connects with desk phones, mobile phones, and PC/Mac to support simultaneously working on multiple communication devices. It can also easily be plugged into a computer’s USB port.

The Voyager Focus 2 will join Poly’s Voyager Focus UC line and will be available for purchase worldwide. The Voyager Focus 2 headset is available now from authorised dealers.