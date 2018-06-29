Friday, June 29, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 29 June, 2018 15:25 IST

Pokemon Go creator plans to sell the technology behind its games to other makers

Pokemon Go has been the biggest hit so far among games using so-called augmented reality.

Niantic Labs, the Google Inc-backed startup behind the popular Pokemon Go game, is planning to sell the technology that powers its titles to other game makers, the company said Thursday.

Pokemon GO logo

Pokemon GO logo

Pokemon Go has been the biggest hit so far among games using so-called augmented reality, where digital characters are superimposed on the real world.

Niantic, which was spun off from Google in 2015 as it became Alphabet and is headed by longtime Google executive John Hanke, has been developing a technology platform on which to build future titles, such as a Harry Potter game it is making with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Niantic and Time Warner Inc’s Warner Bros have not set a release date for the Harry Potter game.

Niantic, which has raised $225 million in venture capital, gave details on Thursday of its “Real World Platform” that it hopes to allow other gaming companies to use one day, though it has not given a timeline for when it will go on sale.

The effort is significant because both Google and Apple Inc have been courting developers with their own tools for building augmented reality apps, respectively called ARCore and ARkit.

Hanke previously told Reuters that Niantic planned to build a 3D map of the world, a key component for smooth-running games, by tapping data gathered from the smartphone cameras of its players.

At a press briefing ahead of its announcement on Thursday, Niantic executives said they had tackled two other technology challenges related to augmented reality.

The first is “occlusion” — that is, having a real-world object cover up a digital one, such as having a Pikachu Pokemon character hide behind a potted plant. Niantic said it had acquired UK-based startup Matrix Mill to make occlusion feasible with an existing smartphone camera rather than special sensors that most phones lack.

The second is handling multiple players. Google and Apple this year released multi-player systems, with Apple taking a contrasting approach to Google over privacy concerns. Niantic says its system has phones communicate through local cell phone towers, a different technology from that used by Google or Apple.

Niantic is one of dozens of companies vying to supply tools for making augmented reality apps. CB Insights, which tracks venture capital funding, last year reported that $3.4 billion in venture capital had poured into augmented and virtual reality deals.

tags


latest videos

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

also see

Google

Google releases free AR and AR Core course on learning platform Coursera

Jun 26, 2018

Measure It

Google releases Measure app for ARCore devices to estimate lengths and heights

Jun 23, 2018

Hollywood

Warner Bros cracks down on local Harry Potter fan festivals to halt unauthorised commercial activity

Jun 18, 2018

ARCore

Nokia 7 Plus seen working with ARCore apps, but no official confirmation from Google

Jun 25, 2018

ShareThis

JK Rowling surprised a Kashmiri girl with a Hogwarts letter-equivalent gift box

Jun 26, 2018

Nokia

Nokia 8 Sirocco, 7 Plus, 6.1 and 8 to receive face unlock feature soon

Jun 26, 2018

science

Life

Study suggests human lifespan is yet to reach its peak, counters earlier research

Jun 29, 2018

Crows

Crows 'reverse engineer' tools from memory, pass designs to future generations

Jun 29, 2018

The Arctic

Climate change is fast washing away Arctic archeological treasures: Study

Jun 29, 2018

ISRO

Chandrayaan-2 to hunt for trillion-dollar-worth Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jun 28, 2018