Monday, August 24, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Poco's upcoming smartphone may reportedly feature a 120 Hz AMOLED display

Expected to be launched within a month, the new Poco phone is likely to feature a 64 MP main camera, 33 W fast charging and Snapdragon 765G chipset


FP TrendingAug 24, 2020 09:26:55 IST

Xiaomi is set to release a Poco phone with a high refresh rate and a 120 Hz AMOLED display, according to online teases. Angus Kai Ho Ng, the Poco Global’s product marketing manager and global spokesperson also tweeted a cryptic message.

Pocos upcoming smartphone may reportedly feature a 120 Hz AMOLED display

Poco F2 Pro

Angus Kai Ho Ng tweeted a picture that said: 'Poco loves Hz' and wrote, “Recently I've fallen in love with Hz. Then I found out, POCO love Hz too! (sic)”.

A tipster then tweeted that the new phone will be released this month and is going to have a 120 Hz AMOLED display. He also said that Angus Kai Ho Ng had tweeted this information but ended up deleting that tweet later.

https://twitter.com/yabhishekhd/status/1296385489243521024?s=20

https://twitter.com/anguskhng/status/1294226718849294339?s=20

Although no concrete detail has been revealed about the phone yet, a Poco phone with the model number M2007J20CG recently got approved by the TKDN authority of Indonesia. In July, the M2007J20CG phone received approval from the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in Russia. The report added that judging from the model number that ends with G, it is a global variant and there could be country-specific versions for Chinese and Indian markets. The report also added that while the certification has not revealed any details of the specs, it has confirmed that it is a 4G device.

The Xiaomi spin-off firm has launched a phone with 120 Hz LCD display before. The POCO X2 was launched in India and the 6.67-inch IPS screen had 120 Hz LCD refresh rate.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000

Poco X2, Samsung Galaxy M31 to Redmi Note 9 Pro: Best phones under Rs 20,000 (Aug 2020)

Aug 14, 2020
Poco X2, Samsung Galaxy M31 to Redmi Note 9 Pro: Best phones under Rs 20,000 (Aug 2020)
Call of Duty Mobile season 9 with Gunsmith, Shipment 1944 map to launch on 16 August

Call of Duty

Call of Duty Mobile season 9 with Gunsmith, Shipment 1944 map to launch on 16 August

Aug 14, 2020
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau teases OxygenOS 11, will come with always-on display feature

OnePlus

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau teases OxygenOS 11, will come with always-on display feature

Aug 10, 2020
Microsoft delays the launch of Halo Infinite to 2021 due to coronavirus

Halo Infinite

Microsoft delays the launch of Halo Infinite to 2021 due to coronavirus

Aug 12, 2020
SpaceX sets record with sixth reuse of Falcon 9 first-stage on a Starlink satellite launch

SpaceX Falcon 9

SpaceX sets record with sixth reuse of Falcon 9 first-stage on a Starlink satellite launch

Aug 19, 2020
Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition price, launch date leaked

Gaming console

Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition price, launch date leaked

Aug 19, 2020

science

3D scans unearth details about life, deaths of 2,000-year-old Egyptian animal mummies

Animal Mummies

3D scans unearth details about life, deaths of 2,000-year-old Egyptian animal mummies

Aug 21, 2020
Aerosols sprayed from flushing a public urinal can spread COVID-19, a new study found

toilet plume

Aerosols sprayed from flushing a public urinal can spread COVID-19, a new study found

Aug 21, 2020
Robot and trail of bubbles points researcher to how COVID-19 causes lung damage

COVID-19 Research

Robot and trail of bubbles points researcher to how COVID-19 causes lung damage

Aug 20, 2020
Centaur spotted: Astronomers find space rock near Jupiter that might transform into a comet by 2063

Astrophysics

Centaur spotted: Astronomers find space rock near Jupiter that might transform into a comet by 2063

Aug 20, 2020