Tuesday, September 29, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Poco X3 to be go on sale for the first time today at 12 pm: All you need to know

The Poco X3 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.


tech2 News StaffSep 29, 2020 10:26:24 IST

Last week, Poco launched a new smartphone in India – the POCO X3. The smartphone is priced starting Rs 16,999, and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset. It comes with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Another highlight of the phone is its 120 Hz refresh rate and a massive 6,000 mAh battery. Today, 29 September, the Poco X3 will go on sale for the first time. Starting at 12 pm, the smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Poco X3: Pricing and availability

The Poco X3 will be available in three storage and RAM variants:

6GB + 64GB: Rs 16,999

6GB + 128GB: Rs 18,499

8GB + 128GB: Rs 19,999

The smartphone comes in Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey colour options.

The Poco X3 will be exclusively available for purchase via Flipkart at 12 noon.

Poco X3 to be go on sale for the first time today at 12 pm: All you need to know

Poco X3

Poco X3: Specifications and features

The Poco X3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset. It features 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

It is fueled by a 6,000mAh battery, which supposedly lasts up to two days on a single charge. The device supports 33W fast charging, which allows a 60 percent charge in 30 minutes.

The Poco X3 sports a 64 MP main camera, a 13 MP ultra-wide angle camera, a 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor at the back. On the front, the device sports an in-screen 20 MP selfie camera.

For video enthusiasts, the Poco X3 brings 4K video recording and features like smooth video zoom, focus peaking and standard features including AE/AF lock. It also sports dual stereo speakers that can self-clean.

The Poco X3 features side-mounted fingerprint sensor and AI Face unlock feature.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Poco X3

Poco X3 to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the event livestream

Sep 22, 2020
Poco X3 to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the event livestream
POCO X3 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC launched in India at a starting price of Rs 16,999

Poco X3

POCO X3 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC launched in India at a starting price of Rs 16,999

Sep 22, 2020

science

Lone whale rescued from pod of dead carcasses as Australia reports largest-ever mass stranding

Mass Strandings

Lone whale rescued from pod of dead carcasses as Australia reports largest-ever mass stranding

Sep 28, 2020
Carbon neutrality: China's addiction to coal will erode its long-term climate goals

carbon neutrality

Carbon neutrality: China's addiction to coal will erode its long-term climate goals

Sep 28, 2020
Chang'e-4 lander finds radiation levels on the moon 2.6 times higher than at space station

Space Radiation

Chang'e-4 lander finds radiation levels on the moon 2.6 times higher than at space station

Sep 28, 2020
Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awardees for 2020 announced; efforts of scientists, engineers in COVID-19 mitigation noted

Shanti Swarup Award

Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awardees for 2020 announced; efforts of scientists, engineers in COVID-19 mitigation noted

Sep 28, 2020