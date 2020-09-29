tech2 News Staff

Last week, Poco launched a new smartphone in India – the POCO X3. The smartphone is priced starting Rs 16,999, and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset. It comes with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Another highlight of the phone is its 120 Hz refresh rate and a massive 6,000 mAh battery. Today, 29 September, the Poco X3 will go on sale for the first time. Starting at 12 pm, the smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Poco X3: Pricing and availability

The Poco X3 will be available in three storage and RAM variants:

6GB + 64GB: Rs 16,999

6GB + 128GB: Rs 18,499

8GB + 128GB: Rs 19,999

The smartphone comes in Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey colour options.

The Poco X3 will be exclusively available for purchase via Flipkart at 12 noon.

Poco X3: Specifications and features The Poco X3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset. It features 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is fueled by a 6,000mAh battery, which supposedly lasts up to two days on a single charge. The device supports 33W fast charging, which allows a 60 percent charge in 30 minutes. The Poco X3 sports a 64 MP main camera, a 13 MP ultra-wide angle camera, a 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor at the back. On the front, the device sports an in-screen 20 MP selfie camera. For video enthusiasts, the Poco X3 brings 4K video recording and features like smooth video zoom, focus peaking and standard features including AE/AF lock. It also sports dual stereo speakers that can self-clean. The Poco X3 features side-mounted fingerprint sensor and AI Face unlock feature.

