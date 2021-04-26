Ameya Dalvi

Our list of the best smartphones under Rs 15,000 for April 2021 is exciting, thanks to the presence of a couple of handsets previously found in a higher price bracket. Our line-up is packed with phones that flaunt 64 MP cameras, AMOLED screens, 120 Hz refresh rate displays and come with 65 W superfast chargers. What more can one ask for in this budget? So, let’s see what your best options are under Rs 15,000 currently. Choose one that suits your needs best. Do remember that availability might be an issue in certain cities and states at present due to COVID-19 related restrictions.

Best phones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India

Poco X3

The Poco X3 (review) is the first surprise entry on this list. It is arguably the best all-round phone in this budget in terms of features and performance. It has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and a flicker-free experience in compatible apps. The screen is protected against scratches by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5. A small punch-hole at the top hosts a 20 MP camera for selfies and video calls. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chip that is quite powerful for day-to-day tasks, and more than handy for gaming, too.

You get the 6 GB RAM variant with 64 GB internal (expandable) storage in this budget. The Poco X3 has quad cameras at the back, with a combination of a 64 MP primary camera, 13 MP ultra-wide camera, 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. Image quality is impressive for the segment. The battery capacity is a whopping 6,000 mAh that can comfortably last two days of moderate use. The company also bundles a 33 W fast charger to juice it up quickly. The phone runs Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. The only drawback is the phone is bulky and on the heavier side, weighing in at 225 grams.

Poco X3 price in India: Rs 14,999 for 6 GB RAM / 64 GB storage

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro (review) is another feature-rich option in this segment. Other than its striking looks, the phone boasts of a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate for smooth, flicker-free scrolling in supported apps. It is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass and has a punch-hole that hosts a 16 MP front camera. The other key feature of this device is the bundled 65 W SuperDart charger that takes its 4,500 mAh battery from 0 to 100 percent in just 38 minutes. That is superfast!

The Narzo 20 Pro is powered by Mediatek’s Helio G95 chip that has enough muscle for day-to-day tasks, and for some gaming as well. The 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant fits comfortably into this budget. Storage can be expanded further using a MicroSD card. It has a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide shooter, 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. Image quality is quite good for the segment in various lighting conditions and modes. The phone runs Android 10 with the Realme UI on top.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price in India: Rs 12,999 for 6 GB RAM / 64 GB storage

Poco M2 Pro / Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

The Poco M2 Pro retains its spot on the list; however, opt for it only if the Poco X3 is unavailable or if you want a phone that’s slimmer and lighter. The M2 Pro has a large, 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a punch-hole for a 16 MP selfie camera. The screen is HDR-compliant and can get up to 450 nits bright. It is protected against scratches by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and the protection extends to its glass back, too. The phone runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top.

The Poco M2 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 SoC with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal (expandable) storage. This phone also has quad cameras at the back, starting with a 48 MP primary camera, along with an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, 5 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. Image quality is quite good here too. The M2 Pro has a 5,000 mAh battery that can last for over a day and a half of moderate use. The company bundles a 33 W fast charger to juice it up quickly.

The 64 GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (review) is also available in this budget currently. The phone and the bundle are almost identical to the Poco M2 Pro with just one difference – you get a 64 MP primary camera instead of a 48 MP shooter.

Poco M2 Pro price in India: Rs 13,999 for 6 GB RAM / 64 GB storage

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India: Rs 14,999 for 6 GB RAM / 64 GB storage

Redmi Note 10

The new Redmi Note 10 (review) is the only phone on this list with 128 GB of internal storage. It isn’t as powerful as its predecessors with the Pro and Max suffixes, but comfortably holds its own on the basis of its feature set. If you are looking for a lighter, more compact phone in this budget, you should strongly consider the Note 10. This phone has a 6.43-inch Full HD+ screen that can get as high as 1100 nits bright (theoretically) and is protected against scratches by a layer of Gorilla Glass 3. Interestingly, the company has opted for a Super AMOLED display here, which is missing from its more expensive variants. The phone runs Android 11 out of the box with MIUI 12 on top.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chip that is more than capable of handling most day-to-day tasks. It is accompanied by 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further. The Redmi Note 10 has a quad camera combination at the back featuring a 48 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide snapper, 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. Image quality is perfectly acceptable for this segment. A 13 MP front camera takes care of selfies and video calls. This phone has a 5,000 mAh battery that can go beyond a day and a half of moderate use and also supports 33 W fast charging.

Redmi Note 10 price in India: Rs 13,999 for 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage

Samsung Galaxy F41

The price of the Samsung Galaxy F41 has also dropped to under Rs 15,000 at present. It offers a good mix of features, in addition to the brand name. Highlights of this handset are its sharp 6.4-inch sAMOLED Full HD+ display and a mammoth 6,000 mAh battery that can last two full days of moderate use. It offers three cameras at the back, with a 64 MP primary shooter, 8 MP ultrawide camera and a 5 MP depth sensor. Not to forget the 32 MP front camera located in a drop notch that will have selfie enthusiasts hooked.

The Samsung Galaxy F41 is powered by an Exynos 9611 SoC, and you can purchase its 6 GB RAM and 64 GB (expandable) storage variant in this budget. The phone runs Android 10 with Samsung’s One UI on top. The F41 is an excellent option in this budget for brand-conscious buyers, and for those who prefer phones from non-Chinese brands.

Samsung Galaxy F41 price in India: Rs 14,499 for 6 GB RAM / 64 GB storage