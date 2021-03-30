Tuesday, March 30, 2021Back to
Poco X3 Pro with a 48 MP quad camera setup launched in India at a starting price of Rs 18,999

Poco X3 Pro is equipped with a 5,160 mAh battery that supports 33 W fast charging.


tech2 News StaffMar 30, 2021 12:36:49 IST

Poco launched the much-awaited Poco X3 Pro in India today. The smartphone joins the company's X-series that already includes Poco X3 (Review) and Poco X2 (Review). The highlights of the smartphone include Snapdragon 860 chipset, a 120 Hz refresh rate display, a 48 MP quad rear camera setup, up to 8 GB RAM and 33 W fast charging. The smartphone sports a punch-hole display and as claimed by Poco, offers 2-day battery life. Poco X3 Pro will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Poco X3 Pro

Poco X3 Pro pricing, availability, sale offers

Poco X3 comes in two storage variants. The 6 G RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,999 and the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 20,999. It will be available in Graphite Black, Steel Blue and Golden Bronze colour variants.

The smartphone will go on sale on 6 April at 12 pm on the Flipkart website.

The company will offer an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank credit cards.

Poco X3 Pro specifications

Poco X3 Pro features a 6.67-inch FHD+ DotDisplay that comes with 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The Poco X3 Pro uses Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on the display and supports an IP53 rating. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 860 chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, Poco X3 Pro sports a quad-camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, it comes with a 20 MP  front camera.

Poco X3 Pro is equipped with a 5,160 mAh battery that supports 33 W fast charging.

