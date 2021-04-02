Friday, April 02, 2021Back to
Poco X3 Pro can now be bought at a discount of up to Rs 8,000 by exchanging an old Poco F1

Poco X3 Pro will go on the first sale in India on 6 April at 12 pm on the Flipkart website.


tech2 News StaffApr 02, 2021 11:06:21 IST

Poco recently launched Poco X3 Pro in India at a starting price of Rs 18,999. Prior to its first sale on 6 April, Poco has announced that users can now get a discount of Rs 7,000 on the purchase of Poco X3 Pro, by exchanging Poco F1. In addition to this, the company will also offer an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank credit cards. The highlights of the smartphone include Snapdragon 860 chipset, a 120 Hz refresh rate display, a 48 MP quad rear camera setup, up to 8 GB RAM and 33 W fast charging.

Poco X3 Pro. Image: Poco

Poco X3 Pro pricing, availability, sale offers

Poco X3 comes in two storage variants. The 6 G RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,999 and the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 20,999. It will be available in Graphite Black, Steel Blue and Golden Bronze colour variants.

The smartphone will go on sale on 6 April at 12 pm on the Flipkart website.

The company will offer an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank credit cards.

Poco X3 Pro specifications

Poco X3 Pro features a 6.67-inch FHD+ DotDisplay that comes with 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The Poco X3 Pro uses Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on the display and supports an IP53 rating. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 860 chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, Poco X3 Pro sports a quad-camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, it comes with a 20 MP  front camera.

Poco X3 Pro is equipped with a 5,160 mAh battery that supports 33 W fast charging

