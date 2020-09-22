tech2 News Staff

Poco has launched its latest smartphone – the POCO X3 – at a virtual launch in today. Primarily targetting the young and gaming crowd, Poco boasted of the phone's speed-focussed performance and design.

The device houses Qualcomm’s powerful and latest 700-series 4G+ chipset, the Snapdragon 732G. It has a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The whopping 6,000mAh battery supposedly lasts up to two days on a single charge. With 33W fast charging support, the device can be charged to 100 percent in 86 minutes. A 30-minute charge will fill it up to 60 percent.

The X3 also has a AI camera setup in the rear – a 64MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide angle camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the device sports an in-screen 20MP in-screen selfie camera with the 4-in-1 'Super Pixel' to get those 'unblemished' selfies if that's your thing.

For video enthusiasts, the X3 brings 4K video recording and features like smooth video zoom, focus peaking and standard features including AE/AF lock. It also sports a dual stereo speakers that can self-clean.

The X3 also has side-mounted fingerprint sensor and AI Face unlock feature.

Available for sale in two colours – cobalt blue and shadow grey, the Poco X3 will be exclusively available for purchase via Flipkart at 12 noon on 29 September.

The X3 comes in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage variants for INR 16,999, INR 18,499 and INR 19,999 respectively.