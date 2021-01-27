FP Trending

Poco X2 users in India are now receiving the Android 11 update. The latest software update MIUI 12.1 brings the security patch level to January, 2021. As is the norm, the MIUI 12.1 has been rolled out in an incremental fashion and thus can take up to a few days to reach all the Poco X2 (review) users in the country. As per screenshots shared by users on Twitter, the update is of 2.4 GB. According to the changelog of the update, certain enhancements have been introduced in the system of the smartphone.

The update fixes an issue where users heard a noise even after the screen was turned off. Also, system security has been improved by rolling out the latest security patch which brings the updated level to January, 2021. It is important to note here that the stable version of the MIUI is being given out.

However, the update has not been smooth for several users. People took to social media to complain of lags and bugs in the latest update. One user wrote, the Android 11 update for Poco X2 was “full of bugs” and his device had become “laggy”. There were issues with the Bluetooth, gesture feature, the status bar among other features on his smartphone. He also said that some of the features promised were not accessible to him. Poco soon reached out to the user and assisted him with further action.

Miui 12.1.2 android 11 update for #POCOX2 is full of bugs my device has become Laggy and facing many bugs like Bluetooth,gesture,status bar, and many more and same features are missing please keep your promise properly 😔😔@cmanmohan @IndiaPOCO @POCOSupport @POCOGlobal — Rajat chauhan✌ (@Rajatbmw500) January 26, 2021

It is advisable for users to wait for a few days before updating their software.

Poco X2 had debuted in India early last year, going on sale in the country in February. It was the first launch of Poco as an independent brand and the product was priced at Rs 15,999 for the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant.