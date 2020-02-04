11:42 (IST)
Poco X2 launch
The company is making a comeback in the market after a gap of almost two years.
tech2 News StaffFeb 04, 2020 11:39:26 IST
Poco X2 also features bottom-firing speakers, a Type C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.
Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.
Previously a part of Xiaomi, Poco has recently become an independent brand. Today the company will be launching its first smartphone — Poco X2 — as a standalone brand in India.
Poco F1 (Review) was the first phone that the company launched in India, that too back in August 2018. The smartphone gathered appreciation from reviewers and customers, (read our review here) for the exceptional value it offered, especially as a gaming phone. And that is one of the reasons why people have high expectations of the Poco X2.
As teased on Flipkart and confirmed by the company via tweets, Poco X2 will come with 27 W fast charging tech that will charge the battery of the phone from 0 to 40 percent in just 25 minutes. The smartphone will also sport a Type C port at the bottom. You will also get bottom-firing speakers and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.
In addition to this, the company has also confirmed that Poco X2 will have a 120 Hz display.
In terms of chipset, the company website also hints at a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. It is speculated that it might be powered by Snapdragon 855 or the latest Snapdragon 765G or 720G SoCs.
Poco X2 is also expected to have specifications somewhat similar to the Redmi K30 4G, which debuted in China in December. If this is the case, Poco X2 might also sport a quad rear camera setup that has a 64 MP Sony IMX686 sensor as the main sensor, 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens, 2 MP depth sensor, and a 5 MP macro lens.
You can watch the live stream here:
also see
Poco X2
Poco X2 with 27 W fast charging tech to debut in India today: Here’s what you need to knowFeb 04, 2020
Poco X2
Poco X2 to debut in India today at 12 pm: Here is how you can watch the launch liveFeb 04, 2020
Poco X2
Poco X2 will come with 27 W fast charging support and Type C port, teasers confirmJan 30, 2020
Poco X2
Poco X2 to launch on 4 Feb confirms India general manager on TwitterJan 27, 2020
Poco X2
Poco X2 to sport 120 Hz refresh rate display, official teaser on Flipkart revealsJan 28, 2020
Poco
Poco might have revealed the name of its upcoming smartphone as Poco X2Jan 23, 2020
science
Chemistry
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bondsFeb 04, 2020
Air Pollution
Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answerJan 14, 2020
Venus
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove itJan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universeDec 27, 2019