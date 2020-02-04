Tuesday, February 04, 2020Back to
Poco X2 launch LIVE updates: The smartphone is expected to support 27 W fast charging and a 120 Hz refresh rate

tech2 News StaffFeb 04, 2020 11:39:26 IST

Poco X2 also features bottom-firing speakers, a Type C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

    Previously a part of Xiaomi, Poco has recently become an independent brand. Today the company will be launching its first smartphone — Poco X2 — as a standalone brand in India.

    Poco F1 (Review) was the first phone that the company launched in India, that too back in August 2018. The smartphone gathered appreciation from reviewers and customers, (read our review here) for the exceptional value it offered, especially as a gaming phone. And that is one of the reasons why people have high expectations of the Poco X2.

    Poco X2 launch LIVE updates: The smartphone is expected to support 27 W fast charging and a 120 Hz refresh rate

    Poco representational image

    As teased on Flipkart and confirmed by the company via tweets, Poco X2 will come with 27 W fast charging tech that will charge the battery of the phone from 0 to 40 percent in just 25 minutes. The smartphone will also sport a Type C port at the bottom. You will also get bottom-firing speakers and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

    In addition to this, the company has also confirmed that Poco X2 will have a 120 Hz display.

    In terms of chipset, the company website also hints at a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. It is speculated that it might be powered by Snapdragon 855 or the latest Snapdragon 765G or 720G SoCs.

    Poco X2 is also expected to have specifications somewhat similar to the Redmi K30 4G, which debuted in China in December. If this is the case, Poco X2 might also sport a quad rear camera setup that has a 64 MP Sony IMX686 sensor as the main sensor, 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens, 2 MP depth sensor, and a 5 MP macro lens.

    You can watch the live stream here:



