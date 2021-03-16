tech2 News Staff

Poco has sent out invites for a launch event on 30 March. For now, all that the invite reveals is the launch of a 'Pro' smartphone, and it doesn't specify the name of the device to be unveiled. However, after Poco X3's launch in October last year, Poco X3 Pro's launch is long overdue and that's what's expected to be unveiled at the event as well. Poco X3 Pro will succeed the Poco X3 smartphone. You can read our review of the Poco X3 Pro here.

Time to break the price-performance(P:P) benchmark. Brace yourselves as we get ready to unleash MAD #PROformance on 30.03 Remember: Only a POCO can beat a #POCO. Guesses? pic.twitter.com/Nu5Zy9A0JG — POCO - Madder By the Minute (@IndiaPOCO) March 15, 2021

Recalling Poco X3's specifications, it was powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset. It features 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

It is fueled by a 6,000mAh battery, which supposedly lasts up to two days on a single charge. The device supports 33W fast charging, which allows a 60 percent charge in 30 minutes.

The Poco X3 sports a 64 MP main camera, a 13 MP ultra-wide angle camera, a 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor at the back. On the front, the device sports an in-screen 20 MP selfie camera.

For video enthusiasts, the Poco X3 brings 4K video recording and features like smooth video zoom, focus peaking and standard features including AE/AF lock. It also sports dual stereo speakers that can self-clean.

The Poco X3 features side-mounted fingerprint sensor and AI Face unlock feature.