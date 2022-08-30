Tuesday, August 30, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Poco M5 and M5s set to be announced on September 5, specifications leaked ahead of launch

Poco will be launching the M5 and the M5s soon. In India the device is likely to be priced under Rs 15,000, going by the fact that it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.


FP StaffAug 30, 2022 15:55:22 IST

Poco is gearing up to launch the Poco M5 and the Poco M5s mobile phones globally, on September 5 in an online event. The mobile devices will be yet another addition to their already impressive mid-range devices. 

The event can be streamed at Poco’s YouTube channel and other social media platforms and will start at 5:30 PM IST.

Apparently, the Poco M5 is the same long-rumoured device from Poco that was previously teased to be running the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. Some of the other specifications of both the devices have also leaked online. 

Poco M5: expected specifications
The Poco M5 is said to have a 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD display. As stated, it is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The chip will be paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Poco M5 will reportedly be a 4G handset and will be running on Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top, out-of-the-box.

The handset is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with at least 33W fast charging support. A Poco M5 model with 5G support could be reportedly launched in the future. The Poco M5s is likely to be specced very similarly. 

The handset is said to feature a “chic-leather-like” back panel design. The Poco M5 could also reportedly get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. It could feature dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5 connectivity support.

Poco M5: expected pricing
The pricing is still under wraps, but judging by the specifications of the devices, the Poco M5 is likely going to be priced under Rs 15,000 for the base 4GB + 64GB  variant, whereas the Poco M5s might be priced slightly lower than the M5.

