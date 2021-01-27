Wednesday, January 27, 2021Back to
Poco M3 with a 6,000 mAh battery to launch in India on 2 February: All we know so far

It is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset and offers 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.


tech2 News StaffJan 27, 2021 16:45:48 IST

Poco has officially announced on Twitter and has sent out invites for the Poco M3 launch on 2 February. Poco has released a teaser video revealing that the smartphone houses a huge rectangular camera module at the back. It is also confirmed that Poco M3 will be available in black, blue and yellow colour options. Poco M3 had previously debuted in globally last year in November. The India launch will take place at 12 pm on 2 February.

Poco M3 expected specifications

Going by the global variant, Poco M3 will feature a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display that comes with 1,080 x 2,340 pixels resolution. It is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset and offers 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage. It is expected to be powered by MIUI 12 based on Android 10. It will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For photography, it might sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP secondary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it might come with an 8 MP front camera.

As for the battery, it is likely to be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging.

