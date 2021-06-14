tech2 News Staff

Last week, Poco launched the Poco M3 Pro smartphone in India. The Poco M3 Pro succeeds the Poco M3 (review) smartphone, and even borrows design from it, with a few upgrades in terms of specifications. The Poco M3 Pro comes with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, 48 MP triple camera setup, 5,000 mAh battery, and a 6.5-inch FHD+ display. As announced at the launch event, the Poco M3 Pro will go on sale for the first time today, 14 June. Poco India also announced that on the first day of sale, the smartphone will be available at early bird pricing.

Poco M3 Pro early bird pricing

While the Poco M3 Pro was announced at Rs 13,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant, and Rs 15,999 for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model, on the first day of sale, both the variants will be available at a discount of Rs 500.

This means, the 4 GB RAM variant will be available at Rs 13,499 and the 6 GB RAM model will be available at Rs 15,499.

The smartphone will sell exclusively on Flipkart. The sale will kick off at 12 noon on 14 June.

Poco M3 Pro specifications and features

Poco M3 Pro features a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display that comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset. It offers up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The smartphone's storage can be expanded to up to 1 TB. Poco M3 Pro runs on Android 12 based MIUI 12.

As for camera, Poco M3 Pro sports triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, it features an 8 MP front camera.

It is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging. In the box, however, comes a 22.5 W charger.