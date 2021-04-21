tech2 News Staff

Poco has launched a 'reloaded' variant of the Poco M2 smartphone. The Poco M2 reloaded comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The RAM and storage is the essential difference between the Poco M2 reloaded and Poco M2. The Poco M2, which was launched last year, came in a 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant, and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage options. The Poco M2 was priced starting Rs 10,999.

Poco M2 reloaded pricing and availability

The Poco M2 reloaded version comes in a 4 GB RAM and 64GB internal storage configuration, which is priced at Rs 9,499. The smartphone will be available for purchase, via Flipkart, starting 21 April at 12 noon.

Poco M2 reloaded specifications and features

and is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor, with two Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8 GHz. The new Poco M2 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. POCO M2 reloaded also features a fingerprint sensor on its rear.

For photography, the Poco M2 reloaded sports a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 13 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, 5 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Fuelling the Poco M2 reloaded is a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18 W fast charging.