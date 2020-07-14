Tuesday, July 14, 2020Back to
Poco M2 Pro with a 48 MP quad camera setup will go on its first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart

Poco M2 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 720G SoC and offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage


tech2 News StaffJul 14, 2020 10:17:22 IST

Poco M2 Pro (Review) debuted in India last week at a starting price of Rs 13,999. The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, Snapdragon 720G processor and a 48 MP quad-camera setup at the back.

Poco M2 Pro

The smartphone will go on its first sale today on Flipkart at 12 pm.

Poco M2 Pro pricing, availability

Poco M2 Pro comes in three storage variants: 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 13,999, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 14,999 and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 16,999.

The smartphone comes in Out of the Blue, Green and Greener and two Shades of Black colour variants.

You can purchase the smartphone today at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Poco M2 Pro specifications

Poco M2 Pro features a 6.67-inch LCD panel. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on MIUI 11. Poco M2 Pro comes with Gorilla Glass protection on the front and back. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In terms of camera, the quad-camera setup at the back includes a 48 MP primary wide-angle camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. There’s a 16 MP selfie camera up front.

Poco M2 Pro is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33 W fast charging support. Its 33W fast charger can fuel up the phone from zero to 50 percent in 30 minutes, as per Poco.

