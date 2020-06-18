FP Trending

Last month, it was reportedly said that the phone would soon launch in India after it was spotted on the Wi-Fi alliance and Bluetooth SIG databases. The device was first found on Xiaomi India’s RF exposure page.

Now, Poco M2 Pro is said to have received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. A tipster, POCO M2 Pro receives the BIS certification.

😀#POCO #POCOM2Pro pic.twitter.com/Yh0hea1qe5 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 17, 2020 " target="_blank">Mukul Sharma, recently noticed the phone on the BIS site with the model number M2003J6CI. This is the same model number which was seen on Bluetooth SIG databases.



In an interview with Hindustan Times, Poco India General Manager C Manmohan hinted that their upcoming smartphone would be launched within the next 20-25 days.

The company earlier this month shared a teaser video confirming the launch of a new smartphone, which is expected to be Poco M2 Pro. However, Poco did not mention the model it was going to unveil.

With a dream of serving Indian consumers, @IndiaPOCO was born 2 years ago in Delhi, India. We took ahead the #MakeInIndia initiative by making products and services that are crafted for India. We were, are and will always be #POCOForIndia! pic.twitter.com/RfC6Ew0kOj — #POCOForIndia (@IndiaPOCO) June 3, 2020

The teaser highlighted Poco’s dedication towards the Indian market. It mentioned the fact that the company was formed in India about two years ago and is making phones in India under the Indian government’s “Make in India” initiative.

According to GizmoChina, Poco M2 Pro is expected to be priced under $262.

The listing on Bluetooth SIG revealed that the phone would run on MIUI 11 and feature Bluetooth 5.0. Expected to come with dual-band Wi-Fi support and Android 10, declaration ID for M2 Pro was the same as of Redmi Note 9 models. Its “gram” kernel source code also matched with that of the Note 9 Pro.

The matching of source code and declaration ID gives rise to the speculation that it could be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 Pro.