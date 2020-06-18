Thursday, June 18, 2020Back to
Poco M2 Pro receives BIS certification, may reportedly be launched by mid-July

Poco M2 Pro could be priced under $262 and it is expected to run on Xiaomi's MIUI 11.


FP TrendingJun 18, 2020 16:28:24 IST

Last month, it was reportedly said that the phone would soon launch in India after it was spotted on the Wi-Fi alliance and Bluetooth SIG databases. The device was first found on Xiaomi India’s RF exposure page.

Now, Poco M2 Pro is said to have received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. A tipster,

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 17, 2020 " target="_blank">Mukul Sharma, recently noticed the phone on the BIS site with the model number M2003J6CI. This is the same model number which was seen on Bluetooth SIG databases.

Poco X2


In an interview with Hindustan Times, Poco India General Manager C Manmohan hinted that their upcoming smartphone would be launched within the next 20-25 days.

The company earlier this month shared a teaser video confirming the launch of a new smartphone, which is expected to be Poco M2 Pro. However, Poco did not mention the model it was going to unveil.

The teaser highlighted Poco’s dedication towards the Indian market. It mentioned the fact that the company was formed in India about two years ago and is making phones in India under the Indian government’s “Make in India” initiative.

According to GizmoChinaPoco M2 Pro is expected to be priced under $262.

The listing on Bluetooth SIG revealed that the phone would run on MIUI 11 and feature Bluetooth 5.0. Expected to come with dual-band Wi-Fi support and Android 10, declaration ID for M2 Pro was the same as of Redmi Note 9 models. Its “gram” kernel source code also matched with that of the Note 9 Pro.

The matching of source code and declaration ID gives rise to the speculation that it could be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 Pro.

 

