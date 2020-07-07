Tuesday, July 07, 2020Back to
POCO M2 Pro Launch Event LIVE Updates: Features 48 MP quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 720G SoC, 5,000 mAh battery, priced starting Rs 13,999

tech2 News StaffJul 07, 2020 12:35:02 IST

The Poco M2 Pro is expected to come with a 64 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, a 5 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

  • 12:28 (IST)

    Poco M2 Pro pricing and availabiity

    4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: Rs 13,999

    6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: Rs 14,999

    6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 16,999

    The Poco M2 Pro's first sale is scheduled for 14 July at 12 pm on Flipkart.

  • 12:25 (IST)

    Poco M2 Pro comes with Gorilla Glass protection on the front and back

    It is also dust and splash resistant.

  • 12:22 (IST)

    Poco M2 Pro will be available in three colour options: Blue, green and grey

  • 12:21 (IST)

    Poco M2 Pro features a side-mounter fingeprint sensor

  • 12:20 (IST)

    Poco M2 Pro's camera also comes with RAW mode

  • 12:16 (IST)

    Poco M2 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup

    It has a 48 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide camera, 5 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

  • 12:13 (IST)

    The Poco M2 Pro comes with 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast-chargng

    The 33W faster charger comes in-box at the time of purchase.

    The charger can fuel up the phone from zero to 50 percent in 30 minutes, as per Poco.

  • 12:11 (IST)

    Poco M2 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset

    The chipset will be coupled with Adreno 618 GPU, 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage. 

  • 12:08 (IST)

    Re-establishing its Indian-ness, Poco says it's phones are 100 percent Made in India

  • 12:05 (IST)

    The event has begun...

  • 12:04 (IST)

    Poco M2 Pro: What to expect

    From what we know so far, the Poco M2 Pro will likely come with Snapdragon 720G chipset. It is also expected to feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD, side-mounted fingerprint reader, and a 5,020 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging support.

    The Poco M2 Pro will feature a quad-camera setup at the back that is expected to house a 64 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, a 5 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor.

    The Poco M2 Pro will likely run on MIUI 11 and have Bluetooth 5.0. It will come with dual-band Wi-Fi support and have Android 10.

  • 12:02 (IST)

    ICYMI

    You can also watch the livestream on Poco's official Youtube channel

  • 11:59 (IST)

    Hello folks, we are back! 

    Poco is launching the new Poco M2 Pro in India today and we'll be bringing you all the updates from the launch event right here. So, stay tuned...

Poco is launching its new M-series smartphone in India today. Called the Poco M2 Pro, the smartphone is expected to come in two-to-three variants, all priced under Rs 20,000. Poco has also been drip-feeding fans various details about the smartphone, which has confirmed that the Poco M2 Pro will sport a quad-camera setup and will come with Xiaomi's 33W fast charging technology. We also know that the Poco M2 Pro will sell exclusively via Flipkart.

POCO M2 Pro Launch Event LIVE Updates: Features 48 MP quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 720G SoC, 5,000 mAh battery, priced starting Rs 13,999

Poco representational image

Poco M2 Pro launch live stream

The Poco M2 Pro's launch is scheduled for 12 pm today. The event will be livestreamed on the company's YouTube page. The webcast link is embedded below:

Poco M2 Pro: What to expect

Recently, report revealed that Poco M2 Pro is likely to come with Snapdragon 720G chipset. In addition to this, another previous report claimed that the smartphone might come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD, side-mounted fingerprint reader, and a 5,020 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging support.

The Poco M2 Pro will feature a quad-camera setup at the back that is expected to house a 64 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, a 5 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor.

The Poco M2 Pro will likely run on MIUI 11 and have Bluetooth 5.0. It will come with dual-band Wi-Fi support and have Android 10.



