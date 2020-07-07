12:04 (IST)

Poco M2 Pro: What to expect

From what we know so far, the Poco M2 Pro will likely come with Snapdragon 720G chipset. It is also expected to feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD, side-mounted fingerprint reader, and a 5,020 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging support.

The Poco M2 Pro will feature a quad-camera setup at the back that is expected to house a 64 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, a 5 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor.

The Poco M2 Pro will likely run on MIUI 11 and have Bluetooth 5.0. It will come with dual-band Wi-Fi support and have Android 10.