Poco M2 Pro available on open sale starting today: Pricing, specifications, features

The Poco M2 Pro features 5,000 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging support, Snapdragon 720G processor and a 48 MP quad-camera setup at the back.


tech2 News StaffSep 01, 2020 11:55:27 IST

The Poco M2 Pro (review) was launched in India in July and has since been available only on flash sales. However, starting today, the smartphone is available on open sale on Flipkart.

Poco M2 Pro pricing, availability

The Poco M2 Pro comes in three storage variants:

4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: Rs 13,999

6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: Rs 14,999

6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage: Rs 16,999

The smartphone comes in a blue, green and black colour variant.

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro specifications

Poco M2 Pro features a 6.67-inch LCD panel. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on MIUI 11. Poco M2 Pro comes with Gorilla Glass protection on the front and back. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In terms of camera, the quad-camera setup at the back includes a 48 MP primary wide-angle camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. There’s a 16 MP selfie camera on the front.

Poco M2 Pro is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33 W fast charging support. Its 33W fast charger can fuel up the phone from zero to 50 percent in 30 minutes, as per Poco.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


