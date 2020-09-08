11:38 (IST)
Poco M2 Pro Review: It’s more Poco vs Redmi than Poco vs Realme- Technology News, Firstpost
A re-skinned Redmi Note 9 Pro, is the Poco M2 Pro a case of old wine in a new bottle?
www.firstpost.com
Sep 08, 2020 11:18:33 IST
The company has confirmed that Poco M2 will come with a 5,000 mAh battery and will offer 6 GB RAM.
highlights
11:35 (IST)
Poco M2 to feature quad rear camera setup Just like Poco M2 Pro, this smartphone will also house a quad camera setup. You will also get a rear mounted fingerprint sensor.
11:26 (IST)
Poco M2 RAM The smartphone will offer 6 GB RAM
11:21 (IST)
Poco M2 battery The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. It is expected to come with support for fast charging.
11:05 (IST)
Hello everyone! Welcome to the liveblog of Poco M2 launch! The event will kick off at 12 pm. Stay tuned for the latest updates..
11:26 (IST)
Poco M2 RAM
The smartphone will offer 6 GB RAM
11:21 (IST)
Poco M2 battery
The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. It is expected to come with support for fast charging.
Poor battery life leads to WTF moments. Be ready to turn all your WTF moments to #PowerFTW moments with 5000mAh battery.#POCOM2 is arriving on 8th September at 12 noon on @Flipkart.— POCO India #POCOM2 (@IndiaPOCO) September 6, 2020
11:05 (IST)
Hello everyone! Welcome to the liveblog of Poco M2 launch!
The event will kick off at 12 pm. Stay tuned for the latest updates..
Poco M2 will debut today in India at 12 pm. The smartphone teaser on Flipkart has revealed that it will house a quad rear camera setup. For the unversed, Poco recently launched Poco M2 Pro (Review) in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999.
Poco has revealed that the smartphone will feature a Full HD+ display that will come with a waterdrop notch. It will house a 5,000 mAh battery and will offer 6 GB RAM. According to Poco, this battery will provide a 2-day battery life. It is also expected to support fast charging.
In terms of camera, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will sport an AI quad-camera setup at the back. A fingerprint scanner and a LED flash will also be available on the back.
