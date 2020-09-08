Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Poco M2 will debut today in India at 12 pm. The smartphone teaser on Flipkart has revealed that it will house a quad rear camera setup. For the unversed, Poco recently launched Poco M2 Pro (Review) in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999.

Poco M2 expected specifications

Poco has revealed that the smartphone will feature a Full HD+ display that will come with a waterdrop notch. It will house a 5,000 mAh battery and will offer 6 GB RAM. According to Poco, this battery will provide a 2-day battery life. It is also expected to support fast charging.

In terms of camera, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will sport an AI quad-camera setup at the back. A fingerprint scanner and a LED flash will also be available on the back.

