FP Staff

Poco has launched the latest devices under its M series, the Poco M5 and the Poco M5s. Of these two, the Poco M5 has been launched in India, whereas the higher-tiered Poco M5s has only been launched globally and not in India.

Launched in the ever-growing and very competitive budget smartphone category, the new Poco M5 packs a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, a 90Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a triple camera setup, whereas higher tiered the Poco M5s features the Helio G95 chip, an AMOLED display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a quad-camera system.

We take a look at the specifications, the price, as well as the availability of the newly launched Poco M5 and the Poco M5s.

Poco M5: Specifications & features

The Poco M5 comes with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display which has a variable refresh rate ranging from 30Hz to 90Hz. The display supports the DCI-P3 colour gamut, and has a waterdrop-style notch cutout for the selfie camera.

The new Poco M5 is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, which has been paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone also includes a Turbo RAM feature that allows users to expand the RAM beyond 6GB using the inbuilt storage. Speaking of storage, users get up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card.

As for the cameras, the Poco M5, comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses the 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, at the front, we get an 8MP selfie camera sensor.

The Poco M5 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Poco claims that the battery can deliver up to two days of playtime on a single charge.

As for connectivity, we get 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.3, an Infrared blaster, a USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Poco M5: Price, availability and offers

The Poco M5 is being offered at a price of Rs 12,499 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant. The phone also has a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model priced at Rs 14,499. The device will be available from September 13 onwards, through Flipkart.

During the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale, customers purchasing the Poco M5 using ICICI and Axis Bank cards can avail a flat discount of Rs 1,500. Poco is also offering a free 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar and six months of free screen protection.

Poco M5s: Specifications & features

The Poco M5s is supposed to be the higher tiered variant out of the M-series devices that Poco has launched. It comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a fixed refresh rate of 60Hz. We again see a hole-punch cutout placed centrally for the front camera.

The new Poco M5s is powered by the older gen octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC which has been made using the 12nm process. The SoC has been paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The M5s also includes a Turbo RAM feature that allows users to expand the RAM beyond 6GB using the inbuilt storage. Users get up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card.

As for the cameras, the Poco M5s, comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses the 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, at the front, we get a 13MP selfie camera sensor.

The Poco M5 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

For connectivity, the Poco M5s gets 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.3, an Infrared blaster, a USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Poco M5s: Price, availability and offers

The Poco M5s hasn’t been launched in India but is likely going to find its way here in a few weeks. Globally, the M5s has been launched with three storage options. The 4GB + 64GB is priced at EUR 209 or roughly Rs 16,500. The 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at EUR 229 or roughly Rs 18,100, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at EUR 249 or roughly Rs 19,700.