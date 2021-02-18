Thursday, February 18, 2021Back to
Poco India launches a new brand logo and a 'Made of Mad' brand mascot

Poco India had split with Xiaomi in January 2020 to operate as an independent brand with separate products.


FP TrendingFeb 18, 2021 19:07:25 IST

POCO India has unveiled a new brand logo along with a mascot that imbibes with the company's intent of re-defining madness, the POCO way. According to the company, the new brand logo is a representation of every individual looking for greater mainstream alternatives Poco India had split with Xiaomi in January 2020 to operate as an independent brand with separate products, marketing teams, and software. The company occasionally does rely on devices from Xiaomi as a base for its products that Poco further customises for the Indian market.

New Poco logo. Image: Twitter/IndiaPoco

Commenting on the unveiling of the new logo and mascot, Anuj Sharma, Country Director, Poco India went on to talk about the company's successful independent year and the objective of the brand refresh is to honour the community which is as different and unique as the company's products in the market.

All elements of the mascot have a bigger meaning, as the halo on the head is supposed to represent a sense of goodness with a cause, while the antennas refer to naughtiness and spreading madness. The triangular mouth connotes sharp wit while the evil eyes contrast the halo.

According to TechRadar, the first product to adopt the new design would be the Poco X3 Pro that will launch in March and will be the brand’s first mid-range smartphone in the Rs 25,000 segment. The spec and design of the Poco X3 Pro are yet to be detailed but leaks suggest that this would be a 4G phone, similar to the Poco X3.

