tech2 News Staff

As an independent brand, Poco launched its first smartphone — Poco X2 (Review) — last month in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999. Today Poco is hosting a Head for Red sale at 12.00 pm on Flipkart. The sale will focus on the Phoenix Red colour variant of the smartphone. In addition to this colour variant, Poco X2 also comes in Atlantis Blue and Matrix Purple colour variants.

Poco X2 pricing, sale offers

The smartphone comes in three storage variants — 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage for Rs 15,999, 6 GB RAM +128 GB storage at Rs 16,999, and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage at Rs 19,999.

It is available in three colour options — Atlantis Blue, Phoenix Red, Matrix Purple.

The sale will begin at 12.00 pm on Flipkart today. ICICI Bank credit cardholders can get an instant discount of Rs 1,000.

Poco X2 specifications

The smartphone features a 6.67 inch LCD screen that comes with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. It has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. In terms of processors, the Poco X2 is powered by Snapdragon 730G chipset and runs on the Android 10 based MIUI 11. The smartphone offers up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

In the camera department, the smartphone features a quad rear camera a setup that includes a 64 MP Sony IMX686 sensor, 2 MP depth sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, you will get a dual punch hole camera, placed in the top right corner. These cameras include a 20 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with 27 W fast charge support. It sports a Type-C port, bottom-firing speakers and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Poco X2 also comes with "liquid cool" technology to avoid heating of the phone during heavy usage, say, when gaming.

